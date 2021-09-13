Watch now: Normal effort gives students voice in government. Here's how.

NORMAL — High school students in Normal have the opportunity to apply for the town’s Youth on a Mission as a way to increase civic engagement.

Youth on a Mission, or YAM, is a youth advisory council in which students will engage with local municipal government and the National League of Cities, as well as participating in community service activities and strategic planning, said program sponsor and council member Chemberly Cummings.

“Youth on a Mission is really designed to create leadership building opportunities, but also to engage our youth in the process,” she said. “Every year, the students will select a project to present to council, and like anything else, we don’t know what the outcome will be.”

As the sponsor, she will abstain from voting when the project comes before the council for approval in April, but she said having the council vote on whether or not to take action will give them the full experience of civic involvement.

“They'll work with several departments to make that happen and to be able to present a very robust project and/or program at the end of the year,” she said.

The program spans eight sessions from October to April, and Cummings said they also hope to bring the students to Lobby Day in Springfield with the Illinois Municipal League.

Students from Normal Community, Normal West, University High and YouthBuild McLean County are eligible to apply to participate at no cost. Students must have at least a 2.25 grade point average to participate.

Applications and letters of recommendation must be submitted by Sept. 27. The application can be found on the homepage of the town website under “News.”

This is the first year the town is offering YAM to students, but Cummings said she hopes the program will grow to “allow for the possibility of our youth to also hold positions on boards and commissions within the town of Normal, allowing them to be fully engaged and to have an investment in their community”

“They are our future. They are the ones that we’re building this community for, and so to know what their vision is for the community, what their desires and what they want to see is great,” she said.

Twenty students will be selected and those students will be expected to be actively engaged, as they cannot miss more than two sessions. The students will also participate in a fundraiser for YAM.

The town is also seeking program volunteers, mentors and high school liaisons. Volunteers will support students during the sessions; mentors from Illinois State University, Illinois Wesleyan University and Heartland Community College will chaperone on Lobby Day; and high school liaisons will help to recruit students as the program continues.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

