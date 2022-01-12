Watch now: Normal councilman Scott Preston announces run for 91st District

NORMAL — Normal’s youngest councilmember is running for state representative in the 91st District.

Scott Preston, 34, announced Wednesday he is pursuing a seat in the Illinois state legislature, representing a newly-drawn district that includes McLean, Woodford, Tazewell and Peoria counties, stretching from Bloomington-Normal to just south of Peoria.

"Illinois is a great state with amazing people, yet our state politicians continue to fail us," he said in his campaign announcement. "As a lifelong resident and entrepreneur, I run for state representative to bring a fresh perspective and problem-solving mentality to the issues our communities face every day."

His priorities include rebuilding Illinois' economy, investing in education and ensuring parents have a voice, and "defeating efforts to defund or lessen the powers of law enforcement."

Preston, a Republican and Bloomington-Normal native, has served on the Normal Town Council since 2013, when he became the town’s youngest council member in history. He was reelected in 2017 and 2021.

According to his website, Preston decided to run for state representative “to bridge the partisan divide by uniting communities throughout the 91st district toward a common goal: improving our state.”

Preston is an Illinois State University alumnus and founder and president of the real estate investment company Preston Property Group. He serves on the board of directors for United Way of McLean County.

Currently, the 91st District is represented by Mark Luft, R-Pekin, who has held the seat since his election in November 2020.

When Luft was elected, the district included portions of Tazewell, Fulton and Peoria counties. The redrawn legislative maps moved its boundaries north of Pekin, away from Fulton County and toward Bloomington.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

