Watch now: Normal council OKs license plate cameras

NORMAL — More than two dozen automatic license plate reader cameras were approved for Normal police Monday night.

The Normal Town Council approved a $83,550 agreement with Flock Safety, a Georgia-based safety technology company, to install 27 license plate cameras on the town’s roadways “to assist in minimizing threats and risk of harm to citizens and their property,” according to the department’s six-page policy signed by Police Chief Steve Petrilli.

Council members who voted in support of the resolution noted the importance of having a department policy to supplement the town’s contract with the company, especially to address concerns for privacy.

“The agreement and the policy have to work hand in hand; they’re not siloed from one another, in order for us to operate and operate successfully,” said Trustee Chemberly Cummings.

“When you’re dealing with data, it’s very important that you have policies in place. … Not every community that employs this actually has a policy behind it; they only have the agreement in place, which does have gaps," she added.

"The great thing about our staff is that the first thing that they knew we needed was a policy so that we could protect not only the town as an entity, but our residents also as well.”

Flock’s approval in Normal came four months after the Bloomington City Council approved the system unanimously, having first faced pushback from residents and community groups raising privacy concerns.

A representative from the Central Illinois chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union spoke during Normal’s public comments Monday, voicing concerns about third-party access to data collected from the license-plate recognition system.

However, several council members said the NPD policy addressed those concerns, ensuring only internal law enforcement would have access to data and that data would be retained beyond 30 days only if it were flagged as part of an investigation.

If it is not flagged during that time frame, the video will be deleted, Petrilli said.

Trustee Stan Nord was the sole dissenting vote and questioned the lack of external oversight for the system.

“I appreciate the potential use and benefits of this technology. It could solve a lot of crimes, I’m sure, but with the tools, also there’s the ability for it to be misused,” Nord said, adding that he wanted something beyond policy. “Because with policies, you’re relying on people to follow those policies. My understanding is the oversight, there’s nobody outside the town that’s going to oversee this; these are all internal policies that the department’s going to be measuring. … That I’m not supportive of.

“Generally, yes, I trust our police, our law enforcement, but historically we can look and there’s always bad apples.”

As part of the accountability portion of the department’s policy for the camera’s, Petrilli said there would be regular randomized reviews to ensure officers are using the system appropriately. The policy also indicates any person outside the department found to have gained unauthorized access to the system “will be referred to the appropriate authorities for criminal prosecution, as necessary.”

Josh Thomas, Flock’s vice president of communication who also spoke to the council during a work session last month, said the cameras collect aggregate data to help the system’s algorithm better recognize details about vehicles — such as the license plate number and the vehicle's color, make and model — in various circumstances, like light conditions. Otherwise no one from the company will have any access to any data collected by Normal’s leased cameras.

Camera data will not be used for traffic enforcement, fines, towing or immigration enforcement, but instead would be used only in major crime investigations such as abductions, assaults, arson, homicides, shootings, robberies and sexual assaults, Thomas previously said.

More than 100 law enforcement agencies in Illinois use the Flock system, which Petrilli said could help NPD to coordinate with others across jurisdictions during investigations.

A proposed map of camera locations was publicized by the town last week and indicated cameras would be placed in several heavy-traffic areas and areas close to schools, including three points along Veterans Parkway, four along College Avenue and four along Main Street.