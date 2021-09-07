Watch now: Normal council member faces backlash over social media comments

NORMAL — A resident rehabilitating the former Illinois Soldier's and Sailor's Children's School campus challenged comments made by a Town Council member on social media following an Aug. 17 meeting.

Julie Hile, co-owner of Normandy Village, said Councilman Stan Nord "made a series of misrepresentations" of her and her partner, Bob Braod, regarding their "actions and intentions" for the village.

"Efforts by council member Stan Nord to discredit us and misrepresent our actions and intentions for Normandy Village are disappointing as they do not serve the public good," Hile said Monday night during public comment.

She added, "We are electing to respond to these baseless accusations and insinuate in a public forum, because as a matter of transparency and as we have all seen, social media can be used to inflame and obscure residents without regard for the truth, and thereby damage our community.”

Hile said the statements followed a Town Council meeting over a zoning text amendment to the One Normal Plaza Planned Unit Development, where Normandy Village is located.

Nord said he wasn't sure what Hile's concerns were regarding his statements, but "people should listen to the recorded testimony" from two prior meetings regarding the ONP zoning amendment.

"All I did was state what they testified publicly and is recorded," Nord told The Pantagraph after the meeting.

Hile's public comment led three council members to publicly respond during closing comments.

"My heart won't let me be silent," said Councilwoman Chemberly Cummings. "I know that sometimes the comment of one from the dais is a reflection of this dais, and in this case I don't want to be associated with those types of comments."

Sewer cleaning

Earlier in the meeting the Town Council in a 7-0 vote unanimously approved a more than $1.18 million contract with Hoerr Construction Inc. for the final portion of the town's sanitary and storm sewer cleaning and televising project.

Normal budgeted $822,000 from the Sewer Fund and $110,000 from the Storm Water Fund for the project. The council on Monday approved a $249,816 budget adjustment from the Sewer Fund.

The work is set to begin this fall, with completion next summer.

Bids for the project opened Aug. 12 with two bids for the sanitary sewer cleaning and televising contract: Hoerr Construction for $1,181,816.30 and National Power Rodding for $1,600,345.

The lowest bid was around 27% higher than what the town previously budgeted at $932,000. Normal City Manager Pam Reece said the cost increase is due to rising fuel costs and labor shortages.

The scheduled cleaning is part of the town's five-year sanitary sewer cleaning and televising project, which is set to be completed a year ahead of schedule, according to town staff. The project will have televised and rated around 93% of the town's sanitary sewer system.

Normal's public sewer division will complete the final 7% of the rating project.

In other business the council approved a few other resolutions, including:

A resolution conditionally approving the final plat for Greystone Fields Subdivision third addition (Parkside Road).

An ordinance to restrict parking in the first block on the West Side River Landing Street and Montgomery Street South of Shelbourne Drive.

An ordinance amending the liquor code concerning the Normal Theater and uptown events.

The appointment of Larry Schumacher to the Historic Preservation Commission.

Reports and presentations

Finance Director Andrew Huhn gave a brief overview of the town's annual Financial Trend and Condition report, which is used to track various tax revenues, expenditures and community growth.

The report broke down 35 "indicators" that are rated as positive, negative or unclassified, meaning that they do not show a trend as either positive or negative. Each indicator shows a trend within six categories: community, revenue, expenditures, debt service, balance sheet and financial strategies.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Huhn said several tax revenues were performing better than anticipated, such as sales tax revenue. He also indicated there were some challenges on the horizon, including police and fire pension funding and the health and dental fund.

The report followed a presentation from Jamie Wilkie, a partner of Lauterbach & Amen CPA Firm, on the town's annual financial statements and audit report. Wilkie stated the audit was clean with no findings.

