Watch now: Normal council hears county's Mental Health Action Plan

NORMAL — McLean County’s Mental Health Action Plan drew concern from Normal council members Monday night.

County Board Chairman John McIntyre and County Administrator Cassy Taylor gave an update on the plan and the work done in the area of behavioral health since the town entered an intergovernmental agreement to raise the sales tax from 1.5% to 2.5% in 2016 and use the added revenue to support the county’s efforts.

Taylor said the funding has been divided evenly between four areas:

Integrated case management

Building debt service

Behavioral health services

Criminal justice service

Of the $23,290,261 received to date, the county has spent $9,483,048, leaving $13,807,213 remaining.

McIntyre said this funding helps the county to complement existing services in the community and provide for additional services.

Trustee Kathleen Lorenz said the council has in the past “taken issue with an entity that had excess reserves,” and has had concerns when they don’t see measurable results.

“I see some similarities here with this tonight, and that concerns me,” she said.

The county’s Bridge Academy was also a point of discussion. Because the program, which Taylor said assists students who cannot participate in traditional schooling because of hospitalization risks, was proposed by the Regional Office of Education, Lorenz questioned whether the town’s money should go toward individual providers like the ROE directly instead of the county.

An adolescent outpatient center was proposed but never materialized because no agency stepped forward in response to a request for proposals.

“That was supposed to be a project funded directly by our sales tax,” Lorenz said. “... As a result it appears that the Regional Office of Education has decided to take the lead” with the Bridge Academy.

Trustee Kevin McCarthy, who serves on the county Behavioral Health Coordinating Council, said the county issued requests for proposals for the adolescent outpatient center twice but it did not receive any proposals either time.

“We use words like 'coordination' and 'collaboration' in this arena and those are easy words that roll off our tongues in meetings. In the terms of service provision in our community, those are much harder terms to actualize and execute on,” he said.

Having spoken to service provider representatives who helped to create the requests for proposals but chose not to bid on the project, McCarthy said he believes that “speaks to some reticence in our community of service providers to work together."

He suggested the outcome might have been different if providers had been willing to partner to submit a proposal.

McCarthy said while some responsibility for the difficulty in making progress in the area of behavioral health service should be placed with the county, he does not believe it all should be.

He also shared Lorenz’s concern related to the county’s large fund balance, though he pointed to Taylor’s explanation earlier in the presentation.

“We are anticipating the cost of EIJS (electronic integrated justice system) and would like to have funds available for that,” she said, noting that system will be implemented within the next two to three years. “We’ve allocated our (American Rescue Plan Act) dollars through the county for the EIJS project as well as we’ll be using some of the reserves that we have not allocated thus far.”

Trustee Stan Nord asked why the additional funds were not used to pay down the county’s debt related to the expansion of the Law and Justice Center in 2018.

McIntyre said the county board has taken a conservative approach to funding the behavioral health initiatives, working to secure grants to support the plan and make the board the “payers of last resort.”

Those initiatives include the McLean County Triage Center, located at 200 W. Front St. in Bloomington. McIntyre said the center has faced roadblocks and a slow start in part because of the pandemic.

In 2021, 297 people utilized the service, which is meant to help those with mental health concerns, substance abuse disorders or emotional crises at an emergent level but may not need treatment in a hospital’s emergency department.

Taylor said the center has had a 131% increase in usage so far in 2022 and raising awareness of its availability could increase its use further. The Triage Center has 13 staff members, including security, and is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. seven days a week, not allowing for overnight stays.

Nord said he wondered about the staffing level of the Triage Center considering the total visitors in 2021 averages to about six people per week.

“I have no idea if that’s good or bad; it’s just, it seems like a question to be asked,” he said of the ratio of staff members to patients.

The council did not take action on the action plan, but Taylor said the Behavioral Health Coordinating Council will vote to approve the plan on Friday.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

