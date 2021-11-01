Watch now: Normal council approves contract for master plan at Children's Discovery Museum

NORMAL — Planning for the next 10 years of exhibits at the Children’s Discovery Museum will begin this winter, after a Normal Town Council vote Monday night.

“This plan will prepare the CDM for the future and provide a well-focused road map for the foundation to effectively support the museum’s important work,” said Rob Widmer, chairman of the Children’s Discovery Museum Foundation Board, before the vote.

A contract with JRA, an attraction design company based in Cincinnati, was approved unanimously and work will begin in January to present a final Exhibits Master Plan in the spring.

The Exhibits Master Plan is part of the 2021-22 budget in the general fund not to exceed $50,000. The contract with JRA includes professional planning services and is estimated to cost $45,000 plus expenses under $5,000.

Four design companies submitted proposals for the plan, three close to the same cost and one with an additional service offered for $8,000, and the museum staff determined JRA was the best fit for the master plan.

“This is a planning document, which is a best practice for museums. Institutional planning is a big part of what museums do to remain relevant, to remain up to our standards and to better serve our larger community,” said Beth Whisman, executive director of the museum.

During the process of developing the plan, JRA and museum staff will seek input from stakeholders, including local schools, homeschools, child care facilities and families, to gauge what the community wants to see in its museum, Whisman said.

“I’m glad that the community is being involved,” Trustee Stan Nord said.

City Manager Pam Reece said after that input is taken into consideration for the plan, staff are responsible for implementing the plan and the foundation is a “significant partner in the implementation of the plan in terms of making sure we have adequate dollars to pay for that capital asset.”

The work is expected to take eight to 10 weeks.

Widmer said the foundation board’s fundraising efforts will be "strongly enhanced by having the proposed new Exhibits Master Plan.”

In other business, the town council approved the appointment of Srinivas Mikkilineni to the Human Relations Commission. A 20-year resident of the Bloomington-Normal community, Mikkilineni will fill a vacant seat created by the departure of Jay Tummala with a term expiring March 2022.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

