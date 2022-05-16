Watch now: Normal commits $800K to Connect Transit's 'one rate for all'

NORMAL — The Normal Town Council committed to supporting Connect Transit’s “one rate for all” initiative Monday night, approving a temporary annual payment of $200,000.

This funding, which was approved in the proposed budget for fiscal 2022-23 in March, will use American Rescue Plan Act dollars to support an even rate between fixed routes and the Connect Mobility bus service.

Trustee Karyn Smith said in the face of rising fare costs for those who use Connect Mobility, a group of community members “worked hard to try to get Connect Mobility riders to not be penalized for their circumstances.”

Connect Mobility provides direct, shared rides for people who are unable to use the fixed bus route because of disability, age or injury.

The community group also recommended a combined $500,000 increase in the combined contributions from the city of Bloomington and the town of Normal.

City Manager Pam Reece said the city has been paying its increased contribution of $300,000, but the town had delayed contributing because of economic constraints during the pandemic.

She noted that if the council voted against using the ARPA funds “and council still wanted to subsidize the one far for all program, then that would just come out of our general fund.”

Trustee Kathleen Lorenz spoke in support of funding the one rate for all program as part of the general fund “because it’s that important,” but also noted using ARPA funds now would allow the town to devote other funds toward getting ahead on capital projects.

While this vote approved using $800,000 of the town’s allocated $10.8 million from ARPA, after 2026 that funding source will not be available.

“These dollars have to be spent by December 2026,” Reece said. “That presents staff plenty of time between now and 2026 to prepare for a different source and budget accordingly, so that if we choose to continue that funding, … for long-term investment.”

Trustee Stan Nord cast the only no vote on the funding issue, in part because he believes the federal funds should be used for other needs.

“We’ve got a whole list of issues within the town that we know of,” he said. “We can use these monies to also invest in our water and sewer system. We know that our water and sewer system is aged” and has caused issues for residents.

“We should use these funds for that because we may not get another opportunity where the federal government gives us money to update our water system,” Nord continued.

Trustee Scott Preston said he believed the transportation system had done well responding and adjusting to riders’ and would-be riders’ needs, including in regards to Connect Mobility.

“It is unfathomable to me that we would not support one fare for all with Connect Mobility, especially in light of all that we’ve heard from all our residents in Normal about how valuable that is to keep it at that price,” he said.

In a presentation to the council, Connect Transit General Manager David Braun spoke on projects in progress, including:

a new route for the west side that would stop at Rivian Automotive;

a vanpooling service dedicated to helping commuters join the Bloomington-Normal workforce;

An on-demand "microtransit" service to serve areas where residents might have difficulty accessing a fixed route;

the downtown Bloomington Transportation Center that’s being studied to occupy site of the Market Street parking deck.

As part of the omnibus agenda, the council approved a resolution to contract with Peoria-based Carrier Corporation for the Community Activity Center’s chiller system renewal project.

The $119,450 bid was the lowest of two received.

An agreement with CDS Office Technologies was approved to replace the Normal Police Department’s Panasonic body-worn cameras for $105,312.

The contract will replace the department’s 76 cameras and include the newest version of hardware, according to meeting documents prepared by town staff.

Staff recommended waiving the formal bidding process for this contract after a review of three vendors found Bloomington-based CDS was the best pricing option.

The council also voted to waive the formal bidding process to authorize the purchase of waste containers from Schaefer Systems, which town staff says is the only provider with containers compatible with the town’s automated equipment.

The agreement includes the purchase of 501 garbage and waste containers that will “fulfill the anticipated needs for this fiscal year and will allow a surplus stock for next year,” according to council documents.

The cost of $35,565 exceeds the amount budgeted for this purchase by $2,065, requiring a budget adjustment as well to account for increased material costs.

Nord was the sole dissenting vote on the camera and waste container agreements, stating he believed the formal bidding process should not be waived.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

