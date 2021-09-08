Watch now: Normal business owner confronts councilman over comments

NORMAL — A Normal business owner on Monday confronted a town councilman during public comment over a series of social media posts following an Aug. 17 meeting.

Julie Hile, co-owner of Normandy Village, said Councilman Stan Nord "made a series of misrepresentations" of her and her partner, Bob Broad, regarding their "actions and intentions" for the village.

"Efforts by council member Stan Nord to discredit us and misrepresent our actions and intentions for Normandy Village are disappointing as they do not serve the public good," Hile said Monday night during public comment.

Broad told The Pantagraph on Wednesday that the couple wanted to publicly respond to Nord's social media posts, which were made in both a video and written online under his public Facebook page.

The comments were made in reference to an August zoning amendment to the One Normal Plaza Planned Unit Development, where Normandy Village is located.

Broad said that while they supported the amendment, the social media posts included "multiple versions of false statements," mischaracterizing them, particularly involving a portion of the amendment that would allow an eating or drinking establishment to open in the area.

"We were astonished by how many misrepresentations there were both in the video and the written part of it," said Broad. "I think that Mr. Nord saw and opportunity for political gain by making the neighbors (of ONP) upset and afraid, and he took it."

Nord said he wasn't sure what Hile's concerns were regarding his comments, but "people should listen to the recorded testimony" from two prior meetings regarding the ONP zoning amendment.

"All I did was state what they testified publicly and is recorded," Nord told The Pantagraph on Tuesday.

Three council members responded to the concerns Hile voiced during her public comment: Chemberly Cummings, Kathleen Lorenz, and Kevin McCarthy.

Both McCarthy and Lorenz said they were concerned by the nature of social media posts.

"My heart won't let me be silent," said Cummings. "I know that sometimes the comment of one from the dais is a reflection of this dais, and in this case I don't want to be associated with those types of comments."

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.