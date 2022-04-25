Watch now: New Normal police chief pledges to 'come to the table'

NORMAL — Steve Petrilli pledged Monday to expand community relationships with the Normal Police Department, as he formally assumed his role as Normal’s top cop.

“The community can rest assured that I’m going to come to the table, be a good ambassador for the police department, and really look for opportunities to engage,” Petrilli said. “That is really going to be the sole focus of our department, is to be engaged in the community and to continue to deliver a high level of service.”

Petrilli, 45, was sworn in Monday at the Normal Town Council chambers as Normal’s 17th police chief after seven years as assistant chief. He replaces Rick Bleichner, who spent about 30 years in the department and the past 11 years as police chief.

Bleichner, who promoted Petrilli to assistant chief, said in a recent interview that he has “all the confidence in the world” that Petrilli will “do a fantastic job.”

“He understands the department … He knows how things are being done,” Bleichner said. “He knows what the expectations in the delivery of services are and he’s going to continue to grow.”

The first order of business for the 23-year member of the Normal Police Department is to choose a leadership team, which already began soon after he was appointed to police chief, Petrilli said. Then, he intends to bring more of town staff into a deeper conversation.

“What is our mission moving forward? What is our mission statement? What are our core values? And where are we at now and where do I see us going?” Petrilli said of questions needing detailed answers to establish a baseline for future goals.

“Some of my longer-range goals really center around opportunities to engage with the community in all different facets,” he said.

Petrilli grew up in Springfield and graduated from Illinois State University in 1998.

While playing baseball in Kentucky, Petrilli tested for the police department and was later hired as a patrol officer by Normal in 1999.

He then worked as a recruiter, field training officer, in the emergency response unit and a K9 handler. Petrilli was promoted in 2007 to sergeant and added work in the pro-active crimes unit and the vice unit.

Petrilli became a lieutenant in 2012 and he was promoted to assistant chief in 2015, which he had worked as until Monday.

Joined by his parents, wife, three sons, other family and friends, Petrilli noted the additional kids at Monday’s ceremony and said he hopes to serve as a role model for community’s younger generation.

“I know that a lot of those kids look up to me, just given the position that I’m in, so that carries with it a responsibility, as well,” Pretrilli said. “It was good to see them all here because I owe my successes to a lot of people that were here today.”

