Watch now: New developer on board for Trail East, Trail West in uptown Normal

NORMAL — A new developer has its sights on uptown Normal.

Eagle View Partners, based in Cedar Falls, Iowa, entered a memorandum of understanding Monday night with the Normal Town Council for the development of Trail East and Trail West in uptown Normal.

“This is the one we’ve been waiting for,” said Neil Finlen of Farnsworth Group, which is partnering with Eagle View as project designers and plans to be the first tenant in Trail West.

The proposed development would add about 198,400 square feet of mixed-use space, including commercial office space, retail and restaurant space and residential units. Eagle View’s proposal includes two buildings that stand five to six stories high, one on each side of Constitution Boulevard between West College Avenue and Uptown Circle.

The action taken Monday was not a development agreement, which City Manager Pam Reece said she expects to be presented to the council “by the end of summer, if not sooner.”

Assistant City Manager Eric Hanson said the memo of understanding is as if Eagle View developer Mark Kittrell “has asked us to dance and (the council) is being asked if you’d like to dance with Mark. That gives him some reassurance that when the song starts, we can move forward and get moving on this exciting project in uptown Normal.”

As this project is still at the conceptual stage, Kittrell said he plans to engage with community members, uptown business owners and others to gather feedback to incorporate into the final project.

Eagle View Partners’ Trail West redevelopment proposal includes 77,600 square feet of residential space and 28,900 square feet of commercial space; the Trail East proposal includes 67,400 square feet of residential space and 24,500 square feet of commercial space.

Kittrell, Finlen, Reece, several council members and Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council President Patrick Hoban spoke to the community’s need for housing during the meeting with this development as a means to address some of those needs by adding about 150 units.

“There is a significant shortage of housing,” Reece said. “The need right now is not always for single-family detached homes. We’ve heard a couple of comments tonight on the interest and the need to provide housing opportunities for those that may not want to own a home in a typical residential subdivision.”

Kittrell said Eagle View Partners has not yet studied rental prices in this area, but based on development he has undertaken in Iowa, he estimates studio apartments would rent for $900-1,300 per month, one-bedroom units for $1,200-1,600 per month and two-bedroom units for $1,500-$2,500 per month.

He said these will likely cater to a 26-30 age range as well as seniors looking to downsize.

Trustee Stan Nord, who cast the only dissenting vote on the resolution, said he took issue with “the equivalent of luxury apartments” being developed in a tax increment finance district that previously had been extended in uptown to include Trail East and West.

“If you can afford that type of rent, you don’t need taxpayers subsidizing it,” he said.

Reece said the TIF district benefits had been extended by previous councils and other taxing bodies intentionally to this area because it incentivizes development.

Parking was a consistent topic of discussion Monday night and Kittrell said he had begun those discussions with uptown business owners as well.

The current proposal, which is expected to cost $50 million to $60 million financed in part by regional banks, would eliminate sections of parking at the corners of West College and Constitution Boulevard, according to the memo.

Town staff noted the upcoming results of a parking study may help Eagle View with its plans. Kittrell also said the rotation of traffic to the area — residence leaving during the day while business owners and customers arrive in the day — could be a factor to balancing parking needs in the area.

Kittrell also spoke of helping to finish the town’s uptown development plan that originated more than 20 years ago and helping to “create a destination” in the area.

“I have a lot of confidence in our ability to fill this space,” he said. “I think we all sort of have the experience of downtowns that have, I would say, not reached the tipping point. … I think there’s good daytime activity in the uptown as I’ve been able to see it, and I think what happens when we add more residential users in the area is the nighttime will come alive and we’ll see more food and beverage (and other businesses).”

Kittrell said he hopes to be able to spend the fall and winter preparing the sites and begin vertical construction by spring 2023, with the intent to “fast track the project once we’re ready to go.”

Trustee Scott Preston raised a question of traffic constraints through uptown related to the construction. Reece said it will be inconvenient with periods of at least partial road closures.

This memo of understanding comes seven months after Iowa-based Bush Development LLC pulled out of agreements to construct a planned four-story Trail East building.

Bush cited a lengthy lawsuit involving a mural currently on the west-side exterior wall of 104 W. Beaufort St. as well as economic conditions that hindered the company from moving forward as expected.

In the agreement approved by council, the involved parties “acknowledge the construction and operation of the project will be subject to certain statutory and legal requirements” which include the application of the federal Visual Artists Rights Act to the murals at 104 E. Beaufort and 102 North St.

Other acknowledgements include the leases of office spaces on North Street by state and federal lawmakers.

“I think it’s a better project, it’s a better time and we’re just truly, truly excited to be here and be partnered up with Mark and his company,” Finlen said, noting the previous project proposed had more significant emphasis on office space rather than residential.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

