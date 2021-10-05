Watch now: Mural controversy raises new questions about disconnect in Normal

NORMAL — Anger about the removal of a portrait honoring late Illinois State University student Jelani Day has sparked new concerns about a perceived disconnect between town leaders and community members.

Tension came to a head Monday night during a Normal Town Council meeting in which dozens of ISU students and community activists marching into city hall to protest and speak during public comment.

"All we ask is to be heard, all we ask is that y'all care enough to do your jobs when it comes to us," Anntionetta Rountree, co-chair of the Bloomington-Normal Afrosocialists and Socialists of Color Caucus, said Monday night during public comment.

She added, "That woman wanted her son outside on that picture. Two hours before we organized tonight, you guys put it up in the window. That's a Band-Aid on a scar that can't be wrapped up in a Band-Aid. Y'all need to do a whole lot more than that."

For 40 minutes protesters harshly criticized town leaders over the removal of the poster, which was created by an anonymous artist and pasted to the side of the 104 E. Beaufort St. building in uptown Normal last week.

Municipal workers took down the poster, saying it violated town code. It was encased in Plexiglas and placed in the window of the Beaufort Street building on Monday afternoon, with intentions to hand it over to ISU for a future memorial.

Day, 25, was studying speech pathology at ISU before his disappearance in August. He was reported missing on Aug. 25. A body was recovered from the Illinois River on Sept. 4 was identified as Day on Sept. 23. A cause of death is pending further investigation and toxicology testing, police said.

Several people criticized the handling of the police investigation, which is being lead by the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office with assistance from the Illinois State Police, Peru Police, LaSalle Police and the Bloomington Police Department. The FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit is also assisting.

Some speakers questioned the length of time it took for coroners to identify Day's body and the amount of manpower initially utilized in the investigation.

"All you had to do was leave his mural up, that's it," said Ashley Daniels, a recent transfer student to ISU. "Maybe you don't care about Black people or brown people; maybe you're frightened because we're different or we have the same things we want to go for just like you once did, but we matter too.

"Jelani was an ISU grad student trying to be great, and he never got that chance."

Members of the Afroscocialist group and the Bloomington-Normal Democratic Socialists of America and Black Lives Matter held a rally outside the Beaufort building Monday evening prior to the Town Council meeting.

The protest moved into city hall, with several people carrying flags and sings. As people marched up the stairwell toward the council chambers housed on the fourth floor of Uptown Station, protesters chanted "Black Lives Matter" and "Jelani's Life Mattered."

'Leave his mural up'

Students and community activist groups expressed frustration over how the town handled removal of the poster and conversations about race during public comment, held at the beginning of the meeting.

Public comment pertaining to any town issue is typically held at the end of the meeting, but was moved forward due to the number of people interested in speaking.

In an interview with The Pantagraph following the meeting, Trustee Chemberly Cummings reiterated points made in her closing comments that the poster was removed and preserved in the proper context.

But Cummings, the first Black woman elected to the Town Council, said she understood the pain and struggles protesters spoke of Monday night. Growing up on the westside of Cleveland, Ohio, Cummings said there were many obstacles she had to overcome to get to where she is today, and that for many that is still not a reality.

"The fight my grandmother fought is the fight that I still fight, and that tells you a lot," she said. "I think what happened is there was an era of complacency where we thought things were better, and we got into this colorblind ideology, but what it did was it threw over blindfolds. It's always been there."

She added, "The reality is how do we adjust the system to let a few more of us be able to survive and succeed and be greater than those who came before us. It’s going to take forever because we can only let so many through the door at a time."

Trustee Stan Nord also responded to the public commentators on Monday as they were leaving the chamber, thanking them for attending the meeting and voicing their concerns.

"I feel more for her family. I lost a child too, so when I saw that the town prematurely took this down, my heart broke, because we can never undo what happened, but to end the memory so soon was very insensitive," he said.

'My heart goes out to his family'

Mayor Chris Koos in an interview with The Pantagraph on Tuesday said he worked with town staff when it was decided what to do with the portrait. After consulting with Cummings and trustees Kathleen Lorenz, Scott Preston and Kevin McCarthy, he approved the decision to remove the painting and preserve it.

"We knew it wasn't going to be popular, and we knew there was going to be a backlash, but we tried to do it in the most responsive way we could and the most sensitive way we could, and apparently we were and I'll apologize to those people," he said.

Koos added that the conversation surrounding racial inequality in America has reached a boiling point in recent years, and it's something that society needs to work together to find a solution to.

"It's always unfortunate when a young promising person loses their life, it's a terrible scenario," Koos said. "My heart goes out to his family for their loss. It's a horrible thing to have to go through.

"There's an issue for minority people in this community and this world that needs to be addressed and met head on, and we've not done that as a society and it's time we did."

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

