Watch now: McLean County retains insurance broker for 2022 policy year

BLOOMINGTON – McLean County Board members voted in a pair of special meetings Tuesday to retain a Rolling Meadows-based company for the county’s insurance plan in the 2022 policy year.

The county finance committee and full board unanimously agreed to retain Arthur J. Gallagher as McLean County’s insurance provider for the 2022-2023 policy year on a roughly $1.27 million contract effective March 1.

Illinois Counties Risk Management Trust also presented a $1.1 million proposal at Tuesday’s special finance committee meeting.

“If I could summarize it, the most comprehensive program we felt was our current and it had a lot to do with the fact that we are wanting an occurrence type program versus a claims-made, and so we recommended to retain Gallagher,” said board member Catherine Metsker, who chairs the finance committee.

A claims-made policy only covers claims that are made in the policy period that the incident happened, compared to occurrence policies which provide lifetime coverage for incidents that occur regardless of when the claim is made.

Additionally, a claims-made policy would require extra costs if a claim comes up outside the policy year in which an incident occurred.

The new county’s insurance plan increased from last year by nearly $135,000, or almost 12%.

“The change is primarily due to increases in liability ($57,320) and excess liability ($26,346) coverage, and in the property package ($21,402),” McLean County Civil State’s Attorney Christopher Spanos wrote to the county finance committee.

A $21,400 increase in the property premium “is a direct result,” Spanos said, of two significant water claims in 2021: a broken water pipe in the sheriff’s office and flood damage at the animal control shelter.

The action items were tabled in the county finance committee’s Feb. 7 meeting because committee members wanted to wait for missing information regarding the nursing home liability and the cyber liability.

AJ Gallagher’s proposal included a $50,000 self-insured retention for the county nursing home, which is an amount the county must pay prior to the company responding to a loss. That’s compared to ICRMT’s $250,000 self-insured retention for the nursing home.

McLean County Board Vice Chairman Jim Soeldner assured that the county was not simply choosing AJ Gallagher based on already contracting with the company.

“When we say that the Gallagher group has been our insurance people for 20 years, it’s not that when you hear that you think, well, it’s time to change,” Soeldner said. “He’s our broker and so every year, they look at a number of different agencies and insurance groups to find the best one, the most financially responsible and the one that does the best for the county, so it’s not a case where we’re just paying the same people year after year after year.”

