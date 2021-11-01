Watch now: McLean County proposed maps get mixed feelings from public

NORMAL – The five residents who spoke at a public input meeting Monday night about the proposed McLean County Board district maps largely commended the work of the independent committees which drew the maps, but two residents raised concerns.

Three of the public speakers currently serve on the McLean County Board: Vice Board Chairman Jim Soeldner (R-District 2), George Wendt (R-District 3) and Chuck Erickson (R-District 10). One other resident signed up to speak, but they did not show up at Monday's meeting.

Monday’s hearing at Heartland Community College was the latest in the county’s redistricting process. McLean County Board Chairman created in May the Red, White and Blue ribbon committee which split into three sub-groups that created three maps.

Patrick Cortesi, who also is the McLean County Democrats chairman, and Bloomington resident Jill Blair, who ran as a Democrat for an Illinois State House seat in 2018, voiced disappointment about the three committee’s lack of access to socio-economic data.

The data would have more accurately shown racial, economic and other demographics of county residents, Cortesi said.

“In order to honor the Voting Rights Act of 1965, specifically section two, we’re required to not draw district lines in such a manner as to improperly dilute minorities voting power. If the committees are not able to see or use this data, how can we be certain that we are in compliance with this act?” Cortesi said.

Blair said it is “a little bit disturbing” that committee members were told to not consider demographic data when configuring maps.

“I hope before the maps are finalized we can get some more attention to keeping likeminded communities together and ensuring the vulnerable populations have a voice on the county board,” Blair said.

The two also expressed concerns about some districts cutting through township lines, such as with all the proposed maps cutting through Heyworth. Most of the border between districts 2 and 3 in each proposed map is in line with U.S. Route 51, which wraps around the west side of Heyworth.

Chris Spanos, McLean County first assistant state’s attorney, began Monday’s hearing noting the four requirements for preparing a new district map. One requirement is to avoid cutting municipalities, townships or precincts as much as possible.

“Those four requirements are listed in order and they start with compactness and then they go to continuity or contiguous districts which means they have to touch in every spot, and then it goes to cutting municipalities or townships only as necessary and as practicable for maintaining population equalization,” Spanos said.

Each of the 10 districts in the three proposed maps contains some Bloomington or Normal representation. The estimated populations of all the proposed districts are within a few hundred of each other.

The Red, White and Blue committees were led by three retired judges from the 11th Judicial Circuit and comprised of 21 other community members.

The sub-groups broke into standup meetings for about 30 minutes to discuss the public feedback. The public comment hearing adjourned immediately after the 30 minutes.

The Red and Blue group will meet once more to consider any changes to the maps on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

The county must produce new maps every 10 years to reflect new census data.

McLean County Board members will vote to accept one of the three maps at its Nov. 16 meeting and it will be implemented for next year’s election cycle.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.