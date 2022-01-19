Watch now: McLean County leaders split on Biden's first year

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County political leaders view the first year under President Joe Biden in two different ways: successful and unsuccessful.

It depends which side of the aisle they represent, as McLean County Democratic Party Chairman Patrick Cortesi said "under the circumstances, I think it was pretty successful."

Connie Beard, chairman of the McLean County Republican Party, said she doesn't see Biden's first year as a success, but one "marked with many things that most administrations would be labeled as failed, between the national handling of COVID and between the economy, the onset of inflation and just general cost of living getting higher and higher, it seems like every week."

Beard noted that Biden's campaign promised to "conquer COVID," but "the policies and things that have been coming out of Washington have done nothing to really aid in that battle."

Cortesi acknowledged the one task he hoped would have improved in the past year is the COVID pandemic, but he did not say it was the administration's handling of the pandemic that he didn't like. Rather, he pointed to "conservative counterparts" and vaccination rates.

"If our conservative counterparts would stop making this into some sort of moral issue, and instead of fighting us, they would join us in fighting the pandemic, we’d be a lot farther along, we’d be a lot closer to returning to normal," Cortesi said. "I’m hoping that at some point, they come to that realization and help us get to that point.”

The COVID-19 vaccine has been proven to significantly reduce severe illness, hospitalization and death.

Many surveys have shown differences in vaccination rates among political affiliation. A Kaiser Family Foundation survey in September found 90% of Democrats had been vaccinated at the time, compared to 58% of Republicans.

Cortesi also pointed to the American Rescue Plan Act as a policy which addressed the pandemic.

"I think it did a really good job at bringing some folks out of poverty, especially those that were harshly affected by the pandemic. I think you've got to call that a success," he said.

When looking at McLean County, Cortesi said the $1 trillion infrastructure bill signed into law in November "is probably going to be one of the biggest things" that will affect the county. He said the labor unions in McLean County should have more work in the future resulting from the bill.

But Biden's 40% national approval rating, according to a recent Gallup poll, shows Americans' hesitancy to call the president's first year in office prosperous.

“I think from the latest polls, with President Biden being one of the lowest levels of approval rating any modern president has experienced, would indicate that the general public agrees that this has not been a successful year," Beard said.

According to Gallup, Biden averaged 48.9% approval in his first year, which of post-World War II presidents elected to their first terms, only former President Donald Trump’s first-year average was lower at 38.4%.

Beard also said she never had high expectations for Biden when he was inaugurated.

"I did not see anything that President Biden was bringing to the table that was promising any real success," she said. "It's sad, but I'm not surprised by the state of affairs that we're experiencing right now."

Despite a negative perception from Republicans and weak approval ratings, the McLean County Republican Party leader said the country still has hope for improvement.

"I'm still very hopeful for the American people and the nation, that we will survive," Beard said. "We have survived bad presidents in the past and we will survive this presidency and recover and move forward."

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Kelsey Watznauer Education Reporter