Watch now: McLean County groups celebrate Constitution Day

From delays in criminal trials to Zoom hearings for civil cases, the pandemic has led to a fundamental shift in how the courts work. McLean County adapted well, Lawrence said, and he expects the changes to be around for a while.
“I anticipate we will continue doing (Zoom hearings) here in McLean County for some time,” he said.
The Zoom hearings and other changes do make things quicker and generally easier, Lawrence said. There have, of course, been downsides too.
“We’re not seeing folks in the courtroom and that does hurt,” he said.
The joint meeting of the General Joseph Bartholomew Chapter of the SAR and the Letitia Green Steven Chapter of the DAR was held to mark Constitution Day, which commemorates the signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787.
Lawrence was invited to give the keynote speech and spoke about how he has interacted with the Constitution over his career as a judge.
Court cases, especially the civil cases he has been overseeing for the past 10 years, often come down to differing opinions of experts, all of whom are being paid by their respective sides.
“Like in most cases, it comes down to a battle of the experts,” Lawrence said about eminent domain cases.
Those eminent domain cases are one of the places Lawrence comes into most direct contact with the Constitution. In the first ten years of his tenure as a judge, Lawrence oversaw criminal cases, in which question of the Fourth Amendment and its right to freedom from unreasonable search and seizure featured prominently.
The SAR chapter also recognized nine first responders for their service to Bloomington-Normal and surrounding communities. That includes distinguished service certificates to retired Danvers Police Chief Michael Kemp, retired Bloomington Interim Police Chief Gregory A. Scott and retired Normal Assistant Police Chief Eric Klingele.
Bloomington officer Matthew Russell, McLean County States Attorney’s Office prosecutor Aaron Frederick and McLean County Sheriff’s Office detective Bryan Hanner all received law enforcement commendations. El Paso EMS Randy Stroud received an EMS commendation and Normal police officers Kylie Kepler and Dylan Miller received a lifesaving commendation for giving first aid for a gunshot victim in March of this year.
Later in the day the DAR participated in a nationwide event to commemorate Constitution Day. Chapters from across the country rang bells at 3 p.m. Central time, including the Letitia Green Stevenson Chapter who took to the McLean County Museum of History steps for their ringing.
The DAR holds events every year for Constitution Week, including outreach like going to schools, said chapter regent Paula Garrett.
Speaking at the opening of the event, Garrett read from President Joseph Biden’s proclamation of Constitution Day for this year. She also spoke about the importance of the amendments and continued adaptation of the Constitution to new challenges.
“These amendments show strengths and struggles that our country has endured to keep our founding document in line with changes to our society and our ideas,” she said.
1 of 15
091221-blm-loc-redwhiteblue1
A table set for one in remembrance of those missing from the armed forces was on display Saturday at the Red, White and Blue event at the Corn Crib in Normal.
First responders pose for a photo at the Red, White and Blue rally held at the Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal, on Saturday. The rally was a time to remember 9/11 and honor those who lost their lives.
The McLean County Republicans hosted a Red, White and Blue event on Saturday at the Corn Crib in Normal to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
1 of 15
091221-blm-loc-redwhiteblue1
A table set for one in remembrance of those missing from the armed forces was on display Saturday at the Red, White and Blue event at the Corn Crib in Normal.
JUSTIN HURT, THE PANTAGRAPH
091221-blm-loc-redwhiteblue2
A softball game between firefighters, police and first responders was part of the activities at the Red, White and Blue rally held at the Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal, on Saturday.
JUSTIN HURT, THE PANTAGRAPH
091221-blm-loc-redwhiteblue3
First responders pose for a photo at the Red, White and Blue rally held at the Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal, on Saturday. The rally was a time to remember 9/11 and honor those who lost their lives.
JUSTIN HURT, THE PANTAGRAPH
091221-blm-loc-redwhiteblue4
Marine Lt. Col. and Republican candidate for governor of Illinois Paul Schimpf speaks to a volunteer during the Red, White and Blue event at the Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal, on Saturday.
JUSTIN HURT, THE PANTAGRAPH
091221-blm-loc-redwhiteblue5
Members of law enforcement carry in the flags before a softball game at the Red, White and Blue rally at the Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal, on Saturday.
JUSTIN HURT, THE PANTAGRAPH
091221-blm-loc-redwhiteblue6
Stearman World War II military aircraft fly over the Red, White and Blue rally at the Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal, on Saturday.
JUSTIN HURT, THE PANTAGRAPH
091221-blm-loc-redwhiteblue7
The McLean County Republicansman a booth at the Red, White and Blue rally at the Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal, on Saturday, Sept. 11.
JUSTIN HURT, THE PANTAGRAPH
091221-blm-loc-redwhiteblue8
The McLean County Republicans man a booth at the Red, White and Blue rally at the Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal, on Saturday, Sept. 11.
JUSTIN HURT, THE PANTAGRAPH
091221-blm-loc-redwhiteblue9
VFW Post 454 prepares to present the colors at the Red, White and Blue rally at the Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Rd, Normal, on Saturday, Sept. 11.
JUSTIN HURT, THE PANTAGRAPH
091221-blm-loc-redwhiteblue10
A softball game between firefighters, police and first responders was part of the Red, White and Blue rally at the Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal, on Saturday, Sept. 11.
JUSTIN HURT, THE PANTAGRAPH
091221-blm-loc-redwhiteblue11
Volunteers with the VFW Auxiliary Post 454 were on hand at the Red, White and Blue rally at the Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal, on Saturday, Sept. 11.
JUSTIN HURT, THE PANTAGRAPH
091221-blm-loc-redwhiteblue12
Wyatt Larson, 6 and Parker Larson, 4, climb on a firetruck at the Red, White and Blue rally at the Corn Crib, 1000 W, Raab Road, Normal, on Saturday, Sept. 11.
JUSTIN HURT, THE PANTAGRAPH
091221-blm-loc-redwhiteblue13
Members of AMVETS Post 270 carry their flag at the Red, White and Blue rally at the Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal, on Saturday, Sept. 11.
JUSTIN HURT, THE PANTAGRAPH
091221-blm-loc-redwhiteblue14
Crowds came out to honor and remember those who gave their lives on 9/11 at the Red, White and Blue rally at the Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal, on Saturday, Sept. 11.
JUSTIN HURT, THE PANTAGRAPH
091221-blm-loc-redwhiteblue15
Naomi Rogers enjoys the bounce house during the Red, White and Blue rally at the Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal, on Saturday, Sept. 11.
JUSTIN HURT, THE PANTAGRAPH
Circuit Judge Paul Lawrence gives his presentation, "A Judge Looks Back at 20 Years of Interpreting the Constitution," during a commemoration of the U.S. Constitution hosted by the General Joseph Bartholomew Sons of the American Revolution and the Letitia Green Stevenson Daughters of the American Revolution at Grace Church in Normal on Friday.
Steve Kern, chairman of the public service heroism committee, presents retired interim Bloomington Police Chief Greg Scott with a distinguished service certificate, during a commemoration of the U.S. Constitution at Grace Church in Normal on Friday. The event was hosted by the General Joseph Bartholomew Sons of the American Revolution and the Letitia Green Stevenson Daughters of the American Revolution.
Steve Kern, chairman of the public service heroism committee, left, recognized McLean County Sheriffs detective Bryan Hanner, McLean County assistant states attorney Aaron Frederick and Bloomington Police officer Matthew Russel as chapter President Gordon Bidner, right, looks on during a commemoration of the U.S. Constitution hosted by the General Joseph Bartholomew Sons of the American Revolution and the Letitia Green Stevenson Daughters of the American Revolution at Grace Church in Normal, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
Steve Kern, chairman of the public service heroism committee, left, presents Normal police officers Dylan Miller and Kylie Hepler with a life saving commendation during a commemoration of the U.S. Constitution hosted by the General Joseph Bartholomew Sons of the American Revolution and the Letitia Green Stevenson Daughters of the American Revolution at Grace Church in Normal, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
Members of the Letitia Green Stevenson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution ring bells and hand out copies of the preamble to the U.S. Constitution to celebrate Constitution Day on Sept. 17, 2021 on the steps of the McLean County Museum of History. The national DAR encouraged all chapters to ring bells at 3 p.m. central time as part of Bells Across America.