Watch now: McLean County DUIs increase in 2021

BLOOMINGTON – Criminal filings and sentences in McLean County rebounded to typical rates last year after taking a dip in 2020 as the county grappled with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of DUI cases filed by the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office jumped back up to 777 in 2021, an increase of 187 filings from the 590 DUI cases in 2020, according to the latest report from the prosecutor’s office.

The 777 DUI filings last year is nearly identical to the number of DUI cases filed in McLean County in 2019, 2018 and 2017: 776, 787 and 778, respectively.

Traffic charges took the largest drop in 2020. There were 16,996 traffic cases filed in 2020 after there had been about 21,000 filings in 2019 and almost 23,000 in 2018. There were about 26,000 traffic offenses filed in 2017.

In 2021, traffic charges bounced back to 18,647 filings.

Felony filings, however, decreased a bit in 2021 from the previous year but it remained consistent with the three or so years prior to then.

The McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office reported 1,377 felony charges were filed in 2021, a decrease from the 1,444 felony cases recorded in 2020.

Misdemeanor and juvenile cases also remained fairly consistent with years past.

There also was a significant increase in the number of felony cases sentenced in 2021 compared to the prior year, according to the most recent circuit clerk’s report.

A little more than 1,000 felony cases (1,028) were sentenced in 2021, up from the 651 felonies sentenced in 2020.

Of the 1,028 felonies sentenced last year, 307 of them were sent to prison and 690 were ordered probation, while 31 cases were sentenced to “other.”

McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp explained to committee members that the 2022 report and other future years’ reports will look different from the past due to changes in the law for record keeping.

“This is going to skew our historical data a little bit as misdemeanors or felonies may not be as high because there will be some other types of cases woven in that,” Knapp said.

Cases such as domestic violence or major traffic offenses are now split into its own categories.

Also during Tuesday’s justice committee, McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage said the county jail continues to be in a “space crunch,” in efforts to socially distance inmates during the pandemic.

The jail’s COVID outbreak reported in December dramatically eased after a couple weeks.

McLean County Jail Nursing Supervisor Suzanne Scott said in a health committee meeting Monday that the jail had nine active COVID cases at the time.

Sandage said the Illinois Department of Corrections halting inmate intakes from county jails “severely limits the space we have,” to socially distance.

He said the McLean County Jail currently has 63 inmates who should otherwise be in prison. IDOC is expected to pick up 20 inmates Friday “if weather permits,” the sheriff added.

In other news, the McLean County Finance Committee meeting originally scheduled for Wednesday has been rescheduled to Monday before the executive committee meeting due to expected severe snowfall.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

