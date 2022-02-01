Watch now: McLean County DUIs increase in 2021

BLOOMINGTON –
Criminal filings and sentences in McLean County rebounded to typical rates last year after taking a dip in 2020 as the county grappled with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The number of DUI cases filed by the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office jumped back up to 777 in 2021, an increase of 187 filings from the 590 DUI cases in 2020, according to the latest report from the prosecutor’s office.
The 777 DUI filings last year is nearly identical to the number of DUI cases filed in McLean County in 2019, 2018 and 2017: 776, 787 and 778, respectively.
Traffic charges took the largest drop in 2020. There were 16,996 traffic cases filed in 2020 after there had been about 21,000 filings in 2019 and almost 23,000 in 2018. There were about 26,000 traffic offenses filed in 2017.
In 2021, traffic charges bounced back to 18,647 filings.
Felony filings, however, decreased a bit in 2021 from the previous year but it remained consistent with the three or so years prior to then.
The McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office reported 1,377 felony charges were filed in 2021, a decrease from the 1,444 felony cases recorded in 2020.
Misdemeanor and juvenile cases also remained fairly consistent with years past.
McLean County States Attorney Don Knapp brought together police and assistant states attorneys to discuss actors that led to recent successful homicide trials during a press conference at the Government Center in downtown Bloomington, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
There also was a significant increase in the number of felony cases sentenced in 2021 compared to the prior year, according to the most recent circuit clerk’s report.
A little more than 1,000 felony cases (1,028) were sentenced in 2021, up from the 651 felonies sentenced in 2020.
Of the 1,028 felonies sentenced last year, 307 of them were sent to prison and 690 were ordered probation, while 31 cases were sentenced to “other.”
McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp explained to committee members that the 2022 report and other future years’ reports will look different from the past due to changes in the law for record keeping.
“This is going to skew our historical data a little bit as misdemeanors or felonies may not be as high because there will be some other types of cases woven in that,” Knapp said.
Cases such as domestic violence or major traffic offenses are now split into its own categories.
McLean County Justice Committee members meet Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Also during Tuesday’s justice committee, McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage said the county jail continues to be in a “space crunch,” in efforts to socially distance inmates during the pandemic.
The jail’s COVID outbreak reported in December dramatically eased after a couple weeks.
McLean County Jail Nursing Supervisor Suzanne Scott said in a
health committee meeting Monday that the jail had nine active COVID cases at the time.
Sandage said the Illinois Department of Corrections halting inmate intakes from county jails “severely limits the space we have,” to socially distance.
He said the McLean County Jail currently has 63 inmates who should otherwise be in prison. IDOC is expected to pick up 20 inmates Friday “if weather permits,” the sheriff added.
In other news, the McLean County Finance Committee meeting originally scheduled for Wednesday has been rescheduled to Monday before the executive committee meeting due to expected severe snowfall.
Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph
Shaquan D. Hosea
Shaquan D. Hosea, 26, of Bloomington, is charged with residential burglary, a Class 1 felony, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Latoya M. Jackson
Latoya M. Jackson, 31, of Bloomington, is charged with one count of possession of a stolen or converted motor vehicle, a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jaccob L. Morris
Jaccob L. Morris, 20, of Bloomington, is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, burglary, each Class 2 felonies.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Aikee Muhammad
Aikee Muhammad, 19, is charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and resisting a peace officer.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Dontel D. Crowder
Dontel D. Crowder, 35, of Bloomington, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, Class 2 felonies, and harboring a runaway, Class A misdemeanor.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Eric E. Seymon
Eric E. Seymon, 19, of Bloomington, is charged with eight counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Donnell A. Taylor
Donnell A. Taylor, 29, of Bloomington, is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
William M. McCuen
William M. McCuen, 33, of Atlanta, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Javares L. Hudson
Javares L. Hudson, 21, of Bloomington, is charged in federal court with possession of a machine gun. He was initially charged in McLean County court with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon-machine gun parts. One charge is a Class X felony and the other is a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Fenwrick M. Bartholomew
Fenwrick M. Bartholomew, 51, of Normal, is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Meontay D. Wheeler
Meontay D. Wheeler, 23, of Bloomington, is charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and torture, a Class 1 felony, aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Tommy L. Jumper
Tommy L. Jumper, 59, of Bloomington, is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, each a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
William R. Carter
William R. Carter, 23, of Bloomington, was sentenced to 11 years in prison for sexual assault, attempted residential arson and unlawful restraint.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Andrew L. Stanley
Andrew L. Stanley, 39, of Bloomington, was sentenced to four years on probation for one count of arson. He pleaded guilty to setting his home on fire while a woman and a teenage girl were inside. One count of aggravated arson was dismissed in a plea agreement.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Amari M. McNabb
Amari M. McNabb, 23, of Country Club Hills, was sentenced to 28 years in prison for murder and mob action for his involvement in the 2019 fatal shooting of Juan Nash, 25, in Bloomington. He was found guilty in a jury trial of those charges, but the jury found him not guilty of discharge of a firearm.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
David S. Fry
David S. Fry, 70, of Normal, is charged with 45 counts of child pornography. Sixteen of the charges are a Class 2 felony and 29 charges are a Class 3 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Logan T. Kendricks
Logan T. Kendricks, 35, is charged with two counts of aggravated domestic battery, Class 2 felonies.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Davis W. Hopkins
Davis W. Hopkins, 25, of Chenoa, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine, a Class X felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Aaron Parlier
Aaron M. Parlier, 40, was sentenced Jan. 14 to 450 years in prison after he was found guilty in a bench trial of 10 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a minor and 10 counts of child pornography production.
Rochelle A. McCray
Rochelle A. McCray, 37, of Chicago, is charged with unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony; unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony; unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, a Class 4 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Tony Robinson
Tony Robinson, 38, of Chicago, is charged with unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony; unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, a Class 2 felony; unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a convicted felon, a Class 2 felony; unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jordan P. Gillespie
Jordan P. Gillespie, 27, of LeRoy, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for residential burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Aaron J. Zielinski
Aaron J. Zielinski, 28, of Plainfield, was sentenced to four years on probation for unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine. A charge of unlawful possession of meth with the intent to deliver was dismissed.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Dontae D. Gilbert
Dontae D. Gilbert, 30, of Bloomington, is charged with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, and domestic battery, charged as a Class 3 felony for a subsequent offense.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Albert F. Matheny
Albert F. Matheny, 35, of Bloomington, was sentenced Jan. 10 to six years in prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful delivery of less than five grams of methamphetamine.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Stefan A. Mangina
Stefan A. Mangina, 32, is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of meth with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jerail M. Myrick
Jerail M. Myrick, 26, of Springfield, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine, a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Cedric J. Haynes
Cedric J. Haynes, 21, of Bloomington, is charged with nine counts of unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine, a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Michael J. Owen
Michael J. Owen, 30, of Stanford, is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Rebecca L. Gormley
Rebecca L. Gormley, 35, of Bloomington, is charged with unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Penny S. Self
Penny S. Self, 59, of Ashland, is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a Class 2 felony.
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jonathan Wiley
Jonathan Wiley, 30, of Chicago, is charged with attempted possession or sale of stolen car parts, a Class 2 felony, and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor.
Provided by Bloomington Police
Jason S. Russell
Jason S. Russell, 22, of Chicago, is charged with attempted possession or sale of stolen car parts, a Class 2 felony, and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor.
Provided by Bloomington Police
Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.