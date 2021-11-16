Watch now: McLean County Board passes $130 million budget, new district map

BLOOMINGTON – McLean County government will spend about $25 million more in 2022 than budgeted in 2021, as county board members approved next year’s nearly $130 million budget on a 14 to 6 vote Tuesday night.

The vote came after discussion about an amendment to the budget proposed by board member Chuck Erickson, R-District 10, that would have removed about $18,000 in the budget to keep the property tax rate at the same as the current budget.

A 12-8 vote against the amendment ultimately led to an approval of the proposed tax levy, which increases the property tax rate by 0.027%.

The property tax rate next year increases to $0.91413 per $100 equalized assessed valuation. That means the owner of a $165,000 home would pay 24 cents more in property taxes in 2022, county staff said at the meeting.

The roughly $18,000 that Erickson proposed to cut from the budget will be spent mostly on office equipment at the Law & Justice Center.

“If someone has to put off a chair for a year or a table for a year, families all over McLean County make that same choice every day, ‘Well, I can’t afford the table this year, so we’ll have to do it next year,’” Erickson said. “And so, all we’re trying to do is keep the tax rate down to keep it the same.”

Board members Laurie Wollrab, D-District 6, and Josh Barnett, R-District 10, said the amendment should have come earlier in the budget process. They also argued that “time and time again, we have neglected facilities – whether it’s equipment or whether it’s actual infrastructure,” Barnett said.

“We all went on a tour this summer and we saw things that were falling apart,” Wollrab said. “We didn’t see the office furniture that’s being specifically referenced here, but we saw a lot of other things that are from years of neglect and underfunding."

McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre also announced at the end of the meeting that Wollrab has announced her resignation from the county board. Her resignation takes effect Dec. 31.

Meanwhile, the property tax increase will provide a $1.3 million boost in funding for the county, totaling about a $38.2 million property tax levy.

The McLean County fiscal year 2022 budget totals $129,100,343. The fiscal year is from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31.

A large portion of the nearly 25% increase in spending is about $10 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law in March as an effort to boost the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Next year’s budget also calls for a 1.5% across-the-board pay raise for all non-union county employees, based on county budget policy that “states we should consider inflation, employee morale, and union contracts when determining pay recommendations,” according to the budget.

Pension payments to the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund, however, will decrease by roughly $760,000.

About $12 million in motor fuel taxes were collected and are expected to be spent on various road and bridge construction projects and other county highway department expenses next year.

McLean County Board district maps

Board members also voted 11 to 9 Tuesday night to adopt the Red group’s county board district map proposal. The new map will be implemented next year and serve as the county board’s district boundaries for elections throughout the decade. The board then voted 18 to 2 to accept that vote.

The board's 11 to 9 vote for the Red map came after a vote which yielded 10 members voting for the White group's map, nine members voting for the Red group's map and one member voting for the Blue group's map, eliminating the Blue map.

Three board district maps were proposed by three independent sub-committees which were each headed by retired judges and comprised by a range of county residents.

The three proposed maps showed strikingly similar district shapes and boundaries to each other and to the previous map in place since 2011.

The Red group’s map shows more compactness than the previous map.

It keeps the districts in Bloomington-Normal mostly within township lines, and mostly on the town and city sides of Interstate 55 and Interstate 74, with exception to a large part of District 8 and a sliver of District 5.

Nearly half of District 8, which covers downtown Bloomington and the city’s west side, stretches west of I-55.

A slice of District 5, which covers northeast Normal, extends north of I-55, just covering Ironwood Golf Course and the surrounding neighborhoods in Normal.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

