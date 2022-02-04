Watch now: McLean County Board member Sharon Chung running for Illinois House seat

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington resident Sharon Chung has entered the race for state representative in the 91st District.

Chung, a Democrat, has served on the McLean County Board since she was elected in 2018. She is a professional classical musician and private instructor in Bloomington.

The newly drawn 91st House District includes McLean, Tazewell, Woodford and Peoria counties, stretching northwest of Bloomington-Normal to just south of Peoria.

As a mother of two young children and as a musical instructor, Chung said education would be a top priority of hers in the General Assembly, if elected.

"Funding education from pre-K up through higher education I think is really important because that's how we get people to stay and live and work in Illinois after they have graduated college," said Chung, who is a graduate of Illinois Wesleyan University.

All of the Democratic members on the McLean County Board, along with Republican county board member Josh Barnett have endorsed Chung, she said. She also has support from the Midwest region of the Laborers' International Union of North America, the Great Plains Laborers' District Council and the Bloomington-based Laborers' Local 362.

Chung is expected to face Karla Bailey Smith in the June 28 primary.

Normal Town Council member Scott Preston, a Republican, also announced his bid for the 91st District last month.

Current House members representing the Bloomington-Normal area have already announced they are not seeking re-election.

State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, is running for Illinois Secretary of State, while state Rep. Keith Sommer, R-Morton, said he is retiring at the end of his term.

The general election is Nov. 6.

