Watch now: McLean County Board hears 2022 budget proposal

BLOOMINGTON – McLean County Board members were recommended Thursday to spend nearly $130 million in fiscal year 2022, which would be about a 25% increase from the current year’s budget.

McLean County Interim Administrator Cassy Taylor presented the county’s recommended budget at the board’s monthly meeting, emphasizing the “unexpected challenges” McLean County faced in the past 18 months as she referenced the COVID-19 pandemic and recent flooding.

She said funds from the federal American Rescue Plan accounts for about 8% of the proposed budget – or about $10 million.

“We continue to have many unknowns as we navigate the current conditions, but in keeping with the values of McLean County government, we have been flexible and discerning while building this recommended budget to strengthen a safe, healthy and dynamic McLean County,” Taylor said.

McLean County property owners could pay a few extra cents in the county’s tax bill in 2022.

The proposed budget includes a 0.027% increase in the property tax rate. That equals to a tax rate of $0.91413 per $100 equalized assessed valuation.

Meanwhile, the proposed 2021 property tax levy, which is paid in 2022, is about $38 million or about a $1 million increase from last year.

The county’s general fund, which makes up about a third of the overall budget, is slated to cost about $42 million. The county’s justice and public safety program accounts for roughly 60% of the general fund and about 20% of the overall budget.

The recommended budget also calls for about a 1.5% across the board increase for McLean County non-union employees.

The fiscal year 2022 budget recommendation will head to committees for board members to review. The full McLean County Board plans to vote at its November meeting on the fiscal year 2022 budget, which begins Jan. 1.

“I think it was an exceptional year, an exceptional challenge,” McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre said. “I think it’s a situation where we will all be able to plan and stay within our balanced budget range, and also within our regular tax rate which we continue to stay with or under.”

The fiscal year 2022 recommended budget also includes:

About $1.2 million for updated election equipment at the county clerk's office

About $6 million for updates to jail management, data management, storage and integration, including improvements to the assessment and identification of behavioral health needs

Certain impacts of the Illinois "Safe-T" Act criminal justice reform bill have been included in the budget proposal, including "risk management strategies to update policies and provide training to educate, inspect and supervise departments through" the criminal justice reforms

A decrease in the Illinois Municipal Retirement fund rate from about 8.61% to 6.6%

