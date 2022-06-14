Watch now: McLean County Board considering 2 solar farms

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Board members will consider approving plans for two solar farms, as well as an ordinance to abate Rivian Automotive’s 2021 property taxes during its monthly meeting Thursday.

A 2-megawatt and a 5-megawatt solar facility planned in south Bloomington and southwest of Bloomington, respectively, are on the board’s agenda for approval. California-based Cypress Creek Renewables is proposing the two solar farms.

“Allowing the property to develop as a solar energy facility provides many benefits, including: an opportunity for locally generated, clean energy resources in McLean County; income generation for the landowner; and economic investment and increased tax revenue for McLean County,” said Ryan McQuigg, a Cypress Creek Renewables project developer.

The facilities would be McLean County’s second and third solar farms. The county’s only solar farm is a 2-megawatt facility about two miles east of Downs and owned by Moraine Solar LCC.

Breezewood Solar LLC, a sub-company of Cypress Creek Renewables, said their proposed 2-megawatt solar farm would generate enough energy to power 300 to 400 single-family homes in a year. The company plans to build the facility on 28 acres in south Bloomington at the northwest corner of the Route 51 and Interstate 74 interchange.

The McLean County Zoning Board of Appeals approved the $3.9 million, 2-megawatt solar farm at its June 7 meeting.

Breezewood Solar said it expects to invest about $2.3 million of the project into the local economy.

The 5-megawatt facility, proposed by Towanda Solar LLC, a sub-company of Cypress Creek Renewables, initially passed the McLean County Zoning Board of Appeals May 3. County board members, however, postponed a vote to approve the plans to ensure the project had local labor for construction.

McLean County Board member Jim Rogal, who motioned to table the May 13 vote on the Towanda Solar facility in Dale Township, recently met with Cypress Creek Renewables representatives, but it is unclear if an agreement to ensure local labor was reached. Rogal could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday.

Breezewood Solar is expected to generate 25 jobs for construction, while Towanda Solar is expected to provide 21 construction jobs.

Towanda Solar is a $7 million project planned on a 28-acre area in Dale Township. Developers said the project would invest about $4 million locally and could power 800 homes a year.

If approved Thursday by the county board, the two solar farms would still need to acquire construction permits from the McLean County Building and Zoning Department.

Developers said each project would take about 12 to 16 weeks to construct.

Rivian property tax abatement

County board members also are expected to vote to abate Rivian Automotive’s 2021 property taxes, pursuant to its five-year project development agreement.

It would be Rivian’s final property tax abatement from the company’s 2016 economic incentive agreement with the county. It would result in about a $1.25 million reduction in county property tax revenue for this fiscal year.

The incentive agreement included benchmarks the electric vehicle company was required to meet to qualify for tax breaks. For this year, that included requirements for Rivian to invest at least $40.5 million in project expenses prior to 2021 and employ at least 500 workers prior to 2022.

Rivian has exceeded both requirements, most notably as it employs more than 5,000 workers, Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council CEO Patrick Hoban said.

McLean County Board member Chuck Erickson emphasized the significant investment required for the abatement during Monday’s executive committee meeting.

“We don’t hand these out like candy, I mean you have to earn them (tax abatements),” Erickson said. “When the company earns them, they get them and if they don’t earn them, they don’t get them. And so I just think it’s important to the public to know that when they are probably going to see the size of this abatement that it also came in conjunction with a lot of investment.”

The Town of Normal, the McLean County Unit 5 school board, the Heartland Community College Board of Trustees and the Bloomington Normal Airport Authority Board of Commissioners are among the several taxing bodies that have voted to approve Rivian’s 2021 property tax abatements thus far.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.