Watch now: McLean County approves sheriff's labor contract; tables mental health plan

BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Sheriff’s Office has a new labor contract after having worked without one for nearly a year and a half.

The McLean County Board approved the agreement Thursday on a unanimous vote.

The previous collective bargaining agreement between the sheriff’s office and the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 176 of McLean County had expired Dec. 31, 2020.

The new deal, which is set to expire Dec. 31, 2024, includes an annual 3% pay raise for deputies retroactive to the start of 2021.

“It’s taken a long time, but we’ve finally got together and got an agreement, and I think it’s a good contract for both the county and the deputies,” Sheriff Jon Sandage said.

It also aims to bolster the department’s recruitment and retention efforts through a lateral hiring method.

A section of the agreement allows newly hired deputies who are already certified and have full-time law enforcement experience to, within a year of being hired by the county, “be placed in a wage step commensurate with their years of service,” McLean County Board documents said.

Deputies in the bargaining agreement who worked in person during the pandemic in 2020 also will be entitled to a one-time $1,000 payment, which other county employees also received.

The new starting base salary figure was not immediately available, but Sandage said “it’s a pretty good increase for the deputies.”

“Of course, we’re still not at the level of some agencies that we’re losing some of our people to, but it’s a positive step in that direction,” Sandage said.

Mental Health Action Plan

County board members voted 10 to 7 on Thursday to table the McLean County Behavioral Health Coordinating Council’s Mental Health Action Plan.

The plan consists of many public mental health guidelines for the county and county board to consider adopting. It was drafted through BHCC meetings last year and would be the county’s most updated plan since 2015.

“The key word here is 'recommendations.' It’s an advisory group, so it’s not necessarily something that has to be carried out from the plan,” said McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre, who also chairs the BHCC. “But there are good guidelines there and there are a lot of social service providers participating in that.”

Members voted to table the plan’s approval because it has yet to be made available to the public.

“We received this final status of it at about 3 o’clock on Tuesday,” board member Val Laymon said, noting a “pretty hefty” meeting agenda released around the same time.

“To be able to really go through and truly go through the Mental Health Action Plan in a way that allows us time to digest it, as well as to perhaps come to the table with relevant and intelligent questions on it, I think it would be fantastic to just have a month to really review it,” Laymon said.

But McIntyre said the public and county board members had an opportunity to provide input during previous BHCC meetings.

Board member Susan Schafer said about 150 members of community groups “that represent a very wide swath of the community” gave input to the plan.

“I think that by not passing this tonight and tabling it is pretty much dismissing those CEOs and those executive directors of those organizations that will be implementing and making the changes, because they’re the ones that are going to be doing the work,” Schafer said. “They also know what the needs are and what they can do with their agencies to address the needs of the community.”

McLean County Administrator Cassy Taylor said the county intends to update the mental health plan every three years instead of five years.

In other business, the McLean County Board also approved:

A five-year, $328,000 contract to purchase 53 body cameras from Axon Enterprise for the McLean County Sheriff’s Office

A collective bargaining agreement between METCOM and Laborer’s International Union of North America Local 362. It includes a 6% pay raise retroactive to 2021; a 3.5% pay raise for 2022; and 3% pay raises for 2023 and 2024.

A contract with Florida-based Evergreen Solutions to conduct a salary study for McLean County employment positions

A lease agreement with Eastland Mall for a temporary early voting space for the 2022 elections

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

