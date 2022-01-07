Watch now: Mail delays raise concerns in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON – Like other industries, the U.S. Postal Service’s workforce hasn’t been spared by the “the human impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.”

A representative for the agency said that in a statement provided to The Pantagraph this week, adding they're working to address people’s concerns with delivery issues in the Bloomington-Normal area.

But as COVID-19 cases in Illinois hit new peaks on Friday, people like Bloomington’s Paul Ottis, 86, are left wondering when their mail carrier will return. He told The Pantagraph that Thursday was the fourth day he received no mail.

Ottis described the delays as “unreal.”

“The last mail I got was for a lady that lived on Woodland (Avenue) off of Oakland,” he said, and he took that back to the post office in town. He hopes she’ll get her mail.

Ottis said he pays everything by check, and he’s expecting letters from credit card companies. He also doesn’t own a computer.

He’s lived in his West Bloomington house on Anderson Street since in 1973. He couldn’t recall any other time he’s had delivery issues, except for when his carrier changed.

In a Thursday statement, the USPS representative advised customers with delivery concerns to call the Bloomington Post office at 309-664-4600, or go online to the 'Contact us' section of the USPS website to report any issues: usps.force.com/emailus/s/.

USPS representative Tim Norman declined to answer further questions by The Pantagraph on Friday, which asked if workers calling in sick or hiring issues were affecting services.

In preparation for the 2021 holiday season, USPS said in a November statement it hired 40,000 seasonal workers and moved 33,000 non-career employees into career status. Additionally, it installed 112 new package sorting machines, as well as more than 50 additional systems that sort large packages, raising their sorting capabilities by 4.5 million parcels per day.

The postal service also had far less workers under quarantine this Christmas Eve, with 6,500 employees isolated this year and 19,000 out in 2020, The Associated Press reported Dec 31. That number grew to 8,000 in the week following Christmas, the report continued.

After retiring from work in the construction and in auto sales fields, Ottis has delivery experience too. He said he worked a route for The Pantagraph, and got to know all the people and dogs walking the blocks.

Ottis suggested the post office reach out to paper carriers to see if they’re looking for afternoon work. He added that the National Guard gets used for everything.

“Why aren’t they out here doing this?” Ottis asked.

He said he has three neighbors who also haven’t gotten any mail for as long as he has. He said they talk when they cross paths at their shared mailboxes.

Ottis blamed the delays on workers he thinks are skipping their shots.

The Federal News Network reported earlier this week that USPS asked the Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Tuesday to delay their vaccine-and-testing mandate by 120 days. A letter sent to the federal agency by the postal service said it would be almost impossible, and incredibly taxing to meet OSHA’s deadlines during the season.

Ottis remembered his mother telling him she lost brothers and sisters in the 1918 Pandemic.

“Her first cousins lost their mother,” Ottis continued. “When it came time to get the polio stuff, we all went.

“We didn’t question it."

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.