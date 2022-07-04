Watch now: Hundreds in downtown Bloomington protest abortion decision

BLOOMINGTON — On the Fourth of July, Sabrina Cavanaugh helped organized a Bloomington protest she said that shows: “We don’t have our independence.”

The U.S. Supreme Court on June 24 overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that guaranteed the constitutional right to an abortion. Cavanaugh said Monday that the high court's decision had taken away the rights of many women to control their own bodies, and “we’re pretty upset with America right now.”

Over 300 people attended the Monday rally in Withers Park. It was also organized by McLean County Young Democrats Chair Krystle Able, who shared with attendees what the term solidarity means to her.

Able referenced the work of bell hooks, a Black feminist scholar who articulated the difference between support and solidarity. "Solidarity keeps us in things for the long run. Solidarity is unconditional. Solidarity is without exceptions," Able said. "Support is conditional."

Able explained that verbal solidarity is helpful, but it doesn’t do much more than showing marginalized communities that you support their fight. She also said there’s reactionary solidarity, which is what Monday’s demonstration was — a reaction to a negative policy development.

Yet afterwards, people tend to go home from a protest, forget about each other, and the movement fizzles out, Able said.

What she said the Young Democrats are aiming for is transformative solidarity: “The type of solidarity that gives us the power to make change.”

Able said that may look like educating people about the way things intersect, surrounding themselves and building long-term relationships with like-minded people, and those who share the same struggle with you.

She encouraged people to meet someone new at the event, and get to know them and their struggle in this community.

Cavanaugh also helped organize a protest the Sunday before last outside of Planned Parenthood in Bloomington, and heard from others that they should hold another rally on the Fourth of July. She also created a Facebook group, the McLean County Pro-Choice Warriors, that now has hundreds of members.

“I’m glad that a lot of other people are sharing the same feelings of being upset and angry and wanting to stand up for pro-choice rights,” said Cavanaugh.

She also advised people who wish to make a difference to donate to Planned Parenthood, join an organization and to vote in the general election on Nov. 8.

One young attendee was Juin Jones, a 17-year-old student at Normal West High School. She made a protest sign saying every reason to get an abortion is a good reason.

Jones explained that she doesn’t believe someone should have to suffer through violence just to choose what happens with their body.

“There's so many reasons why someone would need to get an abortion and every reason is valid,” she said.

Another attendee was Jackie Schneider, who said she was celebrating our nation’s history. But on Monday, she said, the day’s most important issue was to “defend reproductive rights for women and our rights to privacy.”

Schneider came with Susan Woollen, who noted the day is also about exercising the constitutional right to freedom of peaceful assembly.

Woollen added they’re also present to protect their reproductive rights and tell the rest of the country how they feel about the Roe v. Wade decision.

She continued her message to the nation: “And, we are protectors of reproductive justice as well."

Kristi Scheel of Bloomington was among the speakers, sharing the story of an abortion she had in 1988. She said she became pregnant at an early age and in “a very, very abusive relationship.”

“Abusive to the point of almost being shot twice,” said Scheel, who said she was raised by her Catholic grandparents and did not feel she could ask them for birth control, nor could she get financial help for the abortion.

So she went to Planned Parenthood, where she was given a slip of paper with a number on it. She said she called and was sent to a Peoria church, where she met with a nun who paid for part of the procedure.

Scheel recalled being asked why she needed the abortion. "He will kill me. Period," she responded, referring to the baby's father. "There's no way around it. He will kill me, and he will absolutely harm this child."

While she said it wasn’t the proudest day of her life — and she mourns the loss of the child every day — Scheel said did not regret her decision, and she was grateful the abortion was legal and safe. Without it, Scheel said, she probably would have committed suicide.

Seeing young girls in attendance at the rally, Scheel said, she felt heartbroken thinking that they might not have the same choice. She said was hopeful that the decision could be overturned: "Because I don't want to see anything happen to you kids," she said. "And when you're in that situation, trust me, you'll do just about anything."

Another speaker was Janna Alshabah, a sophomore at Bloomington High School, who said she wanted to stress that the overturning of Roe v. Wade was not only an issue of women's rights. The decision affects transgender, nonbinary and intersex people as well, she said.

Alshabah, who organized a demonstration in support of Palestinian rights in downtown Bloomington earlier this year, said she is sometimes asked why she is out protesting at only 16 years old.

“The adults that are running my life, and our lives around us are making decisions that are going to impact us negatively,” said Alshabah, “and we have to be the change in the world because unfortunately, they're making it harder for us.”

She noted the overturning of Roe v. Wade would have a disproportionate negative effect on people of color, "and that's why we need to fight."

Alshabah said she observed a lot of white people in attendance Monday, adding “that’s not a bad thing.” But she encouraged them to act as a shield for protesters of color.

“You need to be their shield,” she said.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

