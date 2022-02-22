Watch now: Here's a look at Bloomington's planned capital projects for the next fiscal year

BLOOMINGTON — Dozens of upcoming capital projects tackling the city's roads, sewers, and facilities are included in the city's fiscal year 2023 budget.

Within the massive $269.1 million plan, around $56.9 million is dedicated to various projects. That makes up nearly 21% of the city's total budget, Finance Director Scott Rathbun said during a Monday night city council meeting.

Bloomington council members got a second look at the city's proposed budget for the fiscal year starting May 1 as part of a series to bring transparency to the budgeting process. The city's department heads for public works, parks and recreation, and facilities Monday night gave brief overviews of the projects planned.

“One of the material challenges we have with the budget is trying to communicate and make sense of these larger numbers,” said Bloomington Finance Director Scott Rathbun, who added the goal of the presentation was to give people a more concrete idea on how tax dollars are being spent within the city.

In total, the city's budget saw a 7% increase over the previous fiscal year due to several capital expenditures rolling over, as well other sources of nonrecurring revenue.

Projects highlighted Monday included $3.8 million toward improving Grossinger Motors Arena RTU and Ice Center's dehumidification systems; $500,000 toward designing the proposed Bloomington Center for Performing Art's Creativity Center; $5.6 million for street and alley resurfacing; and $1.15 million for sidewalk repair.

Around $2.5 million for the Locust Street and Colton Avenue combined sewer elimination project is also included in the budget.

The Locust/Colton project is a 9-phased, $22 million project that has been in the works for nearly a decade. It includes the installation of 1,750 feet of new separate sanitary sewer, which is required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

A third presentation on the proposed budget will go before the council Feb. 28 with a final presentation on March 14. A public hearing on the budget will be held March 28 with final adoption on April 11.

Multiple proposed initiatives

Three council member-drive initiatives were brought to the table for discussion Monday night, tackling a range of issues such as government efficiency, green energy, and gun violence.

Ward 5 Alderman Nick Becker is proposing an initiative for the city to evaluate its departments to identify areas of redundancies that overlap with other entities, such as Bloomington township and county, and which could be consolidated to reduce spending.

"There is an opportunity for efficiency, and what I wanted to do with this initiative is not to create a commission, but to get a few items on the docket for us to focus and identify to move forward," said Becker.

The proposal received unanimous support, with some council members cautioning that they did not want to see a reduction of services provided to citizens.

Initiatives submitted by Ward 4 Alderwoman Julie Emig to create a Green Infrastructure Commission, and by Ward 7 Alderwoman Mollie Ward to establish a special commission to address gun violence within the city, both received mixed support.

Emig hopes the Green Infrastructure Commission that would study and recommend policies or practices around green infrastructure to the city.

Ward proposed initiative would establish a special committee to tackle gun violence, including investigating the root of gun violence and drafting comprehensive recommendations to address those issues.

Some council members voiced conflicting support for the proposal, pointing to various concerns such as having previously established groups that could explore issues of gun violence.

"I'm very concerned about the crime trends in our community and the role that guns play in crimes in our community," said Ward 3 Alderwoman Sheila Montney. "Gun policies for the most part are state driven, and if there is an appetite to move forward on this, I feel like we have an existing group that we could task with the very specific elements of this request for analysis and bring in ad hoc experts in the community to help provide new voices in the process."

All three initiatives received support to have staff evaluate and prepare analysis on the proposals. They will be brought back to the council for discussion at a later date.

