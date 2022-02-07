Watch now: District 6 candidates make pitches to McLean County Executive Committee

BLOOMINGTON — Two candidates vying for the vacant seat on the McLean County Board pitched their qualifications for the spot to executive committee members Monday.

Derek Lough, 35, and Beverly Bell, 64, are seeking to fill the remainder of Laurie Wollrab’s term through the end of 2022.

Each candidate is a Democrat, as they must be of the same political party as the member they are replacing.

Bell highlighted her experiences in the community, as well as her 22 years spent overseas with her husband serving in the U.S. military. She also worked for 25 years at the Normal Police Department, with the majority of that time as a police service representative at the front desk.

“I come to you as a citizen that has tried to uphold the law, follow the law and make sure that people — poor, white, Black — can come together and sit down at the table, and everyone has a fair shake at the table,” Bell said.

Lough, a second-year doctoral student in the School of Teaching and Learning at Illinois State University, said he is studying the intersection of efficacy and climate justice through a lens of problem-based learning.

“The truth is, we’ve got a lot of challenges in front of us when it comes to the environment and how local government, small businesses and people in the community can tackle those challenges,” Lough said.

When asked which committees they would want to serve on, if they had the opportunity to choose, Lough said the finance and transportation committees, especially because those two “are definite possibilities in addressing some of the long-term issues” of climate justice “in small, practical ways.”

Bell said she also would choose to serve on the transportation committee, as “it’s very personal to me,” because her brother was killed on an eight-lane highway while working construction in Texas.

Another focus for Bell would be improving the mental health resources in the county, “especially at the jail.”

Lough and Bell also expressed their abilities to work with Republicans or other board members they disagree with on issues.

“I actually like nothing more,” Lough said. “I love a strong, healthy debate. I am a big fan of well-crafted arguments and even more than that, I enjoy engaging people with different opinions than my own.”

He also pointed to his times in differing communities at various schools from Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Indiana, which featured “a lot of people with very down-to-Earth and dare I say conservative ideas,” to the University of San Francisco, “which is about the exact opposite and people who had ideas far more radical than my own.”

Bell, who served several years on the Bloomington Planning Commission, recollected experiences when she had to “sit down at the table and say, ‘Hey, I feel this way about something or maybe we can rethink it and still get something passed,’ because not everybody is going to write it in the same language — there are going to be differences — but I’m willing to talk them out.”

The two candidates also expressed interest, but did not commit to saying they plan to run for re-election to the county board at the end of the current term.

McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre will recommend a candidate for appointment to the board, subject to the board’s approval, at its monthly meeting Thursday.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

