Watch now: Crowds gather in Hudson for truckers' 'freedom' convoy

HUDSON — “I tested positive for freedom” was written on a poster board sign displayed Saturday by one of hundreds of activists on the Illinois Route 251 bridge over Interstate 39 south of Kappa.

Over 200 people occupied the shoulder of the road that afternoon in support of several convoys of trucks that made their way through the Bloomington-Normal area.

A party of American flag wavers — plus bearers of Donald Trump banners and alterations of the nation’s flag — had formed on the roadside by 2 p.m. Saturday, about 30 minutes before the first caravan of vehicles passed.

Other signs and flags held up by demonstrators stated “faith over fear,” “freedom over fear” and words of support for NASCAR driver Brandon Brown.

A fleet of about 60 vehicles sounded off horns as they proceeded down the interstate at 2:30 p.m. as part of the first wave. The second caravan of about 30 vehicles honked for the crowd about 75 minutes later.

In the first group, a "coal-rolling" pickup truck billowing thick, smoky exhaust barreled by with a Gadsden flag waving from its truck bed. Following it was a white passenger van with the message “freedom is good — not safe” inscribed on its windows, and a Canadian flag draped over its dashboard.

The People’s Convoy left California on Feb. 23, declaring that national emergency declarations related to the pandemic should be recalled immediately. It was one of several U.S. convoys organized online and modeled on the recent Canadian truckers’ protests that shut down U.S.-Canadian border crossings and besieged the streets of the capital, Ottawa, for weeks. The convoys all have different starting points, departure dates and routes.

The Pantagraph spoke with several attendees on Saturday about what brought them out to the overpass in rural McLean County. Judy Borton, of Cameron, Wisconsin, said she was excited to stop on her way back from Peoria and witness the convoy.

She said it was a patriotic sight.

“I hope my liberal brother sees this,” Borton said.

What she said brought her to the event: gas prices, problems at the U.S. border, and “everything (President Joe) Biden is doing.”

She also doubted that elections were running fairly, called for voter ID requirements, and said she dislikes mail-in voting.

Mike Rosenfeld was there with wife Delmira and son Bobby.

“I don’t think we should be made to do anything,” said the Eureka man, a trucker with 40 years of experience behind the wheel. He said it’s not necessary for drivers to get the COVID shot.

“(The government) is supposed to work for us,” he said, “and not the other way around.”

Rosenfeld said he hasn’t been vaccinated, but also said the shot may reduce spread of the virus. He didn’t question the science behind the vaccine. But to him, the mandates are wrong.

He also said “the people in Washington (D.C.) need to start listening to their constituents.”

Hudson’s Mick Mills said he doesn’t care for the Biden administration, adding that’s taken away the nation's fuel and energy.

”That’s what this is about,” he said. "Give energy back to America, let us produce our own energy and become energy independent.”

The choice to wear a face mask or get the vaccine, Mills said, is an individual right.

“If you care about your neighbor and if you care about the population and their health, then you would wear the mask,” he said. “But if the scare is gone, don’t force us to do something that’s not there.”

He said the foundations of America and its freedoms are being infringed upon.

Examples Mills cited include: “Forced mandates, forced education, forced childcare, too much government influencing our personal choice.”

The Pantagraph was unable to locate a protest organizer for comment.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.