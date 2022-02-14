Watch now: Councilwoman calling for commission to curb Bloomington gun violence

BLOOMINGTON — Just days after the city saw its second homicide of the year, a Bloomington council member is calling on the city to form a special commission to address gun violence.

"I would ask us to observe a moment of silence in recognition of these deaths, but I think the time for silence is over," Ward 7 Alderwoman Mollie Ward said during closing comments of a Monday night city council meeting. "It is my hope in the coming weeks we as a council can not only begin to break our silence, but to take comprehensive, actionable steps to break the cycle of violence because the time for action is long overdue."

Ward last week submitted the initiative to establish the special commission to investigate the issue of gun violence in the city. Specifics of the committee are not complete, but Ward told The Pantagraph that the proposal would go before the council in the coming weeks.

She added that it is her hope that the committee would work to identify the scope of the problem and draft future recommendations for action.

"I don't think it is at all clear what the source of the violence is in our community," Ward told The Pantagraph on Monday. "We are a community, I believe, that takes seriously even one instance of a shooting death, and one is too many. I want us to be proactive with this commission and recognize that we can't just be silent and pretend like it's going to go away."

Bloomington police opened a homicide investigation after 20-year-old Normal man was killed in an early morning shooting in the 1600 block of West Olive Street. The McLean County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Dylan Meserole.

The shooting comes two and half weeks after the first homicide in Bloomington in 2022.

Bloomington's future remains bright

Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe delivered his annual address reflecting on local economic developments and challenges the city overcame over the past year. He pointed to major investments by Ferrero and other local businesses as a driving force behind the city's continued growth.

"Bloomington continues to move forward economically, and it is important to highlight investments made in the community by various businesses, community organizations, including the city of Bloomington," said Mwilambwe.

The Italy-based company broke ground on its 70,000-square-foot chocolate processing plant in October, the first in North America. Once completed, the plant will be Ferrero's third chocolate processing facility in the world.

Ferrero is also investing $26 million in remodeling a portion of its existing 186,000-square-foot building.

The chocolate company wasn't the only business breaking ground, expanding, and opening in Bloomington last year. Mwilambwe highlighted the new Aldi location at 907 Maple Hill Road in Bloomington, expansions at the Illinois Cancer Facility, and a new $23 million YMCA facility currently under construction.

Bloomington also brought in more than $100 million in new construction in 2021, including more than $20 million in new housing starts, said Mwilambwe. He added that 2022 is "off to a record start" with more than $24 million in new construction in January, including $2.1 million in new housing.

"At the core of our success, I think there is a relentless demand from our citizens that we continue to meet their aspirations, and there is also a similar drive from elected officials and staff to meet the demands of the public," said Mwilambwe.

He added, "We all come from all walks of life, and it is our differences that make us stronger because we all bring something to the table. I am proud of the way we have worked collaboratively despite those differences."

Council tables changes to debt collection

The Bloomington City Council tabled an amendment to the city's code regarding collection costs. The amendment would allow the city to include any "additional external expenses" it may incur while attempting to collect debts, including those owed on parking tickets.

The expenses would be charged "to the offender" and could include attorney fees, court costs, or collection agency fees, according to city documents.

The council in a 6-3 vote tabled the amendment until the March 28 meeting to allow city staff to bring forward more information on the potential impact the fees have on residents. Ward 5 Alderman Nick Becker, Ward 6 Alderwoman De Urban, and Ward 3 Alderwoman Sheila Montney voted against tabling the amendment.

Several residents spoke against the amendment, including Laurie Bergner, president of the League of Women Voters of McLean County. Bergner cited a study the LWV conducted in 2020, which found that fines and fees pose undue hardship on low-income individuals.

Bergner said, "Proposing this change at this time of high inflation when many are having difficulty keeping up with higher costs for staples such as food and gas is particularly onerous."

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.