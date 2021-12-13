Watch now: Committee OKs McLean County spending $1 million on voting equipment

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Executive Committee on Monday approved a nearly $1 million purchase for new voting equipment.

The proposed $974,911 contract with Nebraska-based company Election Systems and Software would include 162 new ballot marking devices, replacing the physical box-shaped machines at polling places.

Funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, which passed Congress in March, will pay for the new equipment. The McLean County clerk’s office was granted about $1.2 million for the purpose of buying new voting machines.

McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael said the county has had its current election equipment for about 17 years through Governmental Business Systems.

The ES&S contract proposal was the second cheapest for the county among three options: Hart InterCivic at roughly $1.35 million, ES&S at $974,911, and Unisyn at $827,626.

The proposed contract with ES&S moves to the McLean County Board for its approval at Thursday's meeting.

The committee also Monday voted to appoint Cassy Taylor as county administrator for the next five years.

Taylor has served as interim county administrator since June after county administrator Camille Rodriquez resigned. Taylor was formerly a McLean County assistant administrator.

The executive committee recommendation moves to the full McLean County Board for its consideration at Thursday’s meeting.

Taylor declined to comment until following Thursday’s full board meeting.

Executive committee board members met for about an hour Monday night in closed session to hash out details of Taylor’s proposed five-year contract.

Contract details include $150,000 per year with a $10,000 per year deferred compensation. It also includes $6,600 a year for car expenses.

McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre said he studied comparable salaries for other county administrators, city managers and county department heads in similar-sized counties throughout the state.

“We’re all very pleased with the stability and sustainability and the good job she’s done,” McIntyre said. “It’s been an overwhelming task to take on the administrative position. She picked up the pieces and just continued to move forward, so I feel like our county board is very happy and pleased with the job she has done.”

Taylor has about 24 years of county government experience, including 17 years as the Ford County director of court services.

“What Cassy brings to us, I think and has brought to us, is a variety of exposures all the way from the judicial and court system to the budgeting process,” McIntyre said.

McIntyre said Taylor has already delivered the executive committee a list of goals for the next five years, but he did not elaborate on them.

The board chairman also said executive committee members did not consider opening a wider search and accepting applications for the position.

“I believe the overall majority of our board members are happy with the job that she’s done and the accessibility she’s displayed, the evenness, being even keeled, going through the decision-making process,” McIntyre said.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

