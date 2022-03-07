Watch now: Coates considered for McLean County Board

BLOOMINGTON — Matthew Coates was already planning to run for the open McLean County Board District 4 seat in the 2022 election when he learned he could join the board before the election.

He presented his qualifications for the position Monday to the McLean County Executive Committee.

Former board member Benjamin Webb, a Democrat, resigned from the District 4 seat last month because he is moving outside the district’s new boundaries. Webb served on the McLean County Board since 2020.

Coates, also a Democrat, filed his petition for the 2022 primary election ballot Monday morning.

The full county board will consider his application at its meeting Thursday. If approved, Coates would serve through the end of the current term in December.

McLean County Board District 4 represents about 17,380 people, according to the 2020 census. It covers mostly west Normal and a portion of north Normal, including Heartland Community College.

Coates has been the director of communications for Bloomington Public School District 87 since February.

He was a restorative school specialist for Project Oz between August 2018 and February, where he served as a “social-emotional support coach” for students and faculty at Bloomington High School through Project Oz’s Youth Empowered Schools program, according to his resume.

In his roughly five-minute pitch to executive committee members, Coates referred to his time assisting neighbors while growing up in Peoria, such as shoveling snow or playing with and helping neighborhood kids.

“Since I was a child, my upbringing consisted of watching my parent help people,” Coates said. “In various different ways, we were a pretty tight-knit community in my neighborhood growing up and that’s something that’s just — ‘That apple doesn’t usually fall too far (from the tree).’”

Coates also serves on the Breaking Chains Advancing Increase School of Arts Board, the Illinois State University Athletic Council and the Illinois Collaboration of Youth Policy Committee.

He has a bachelor’s degree in communications from ISU, where he joined the men’s basketball team as a walk-on, and a master’s degree in leadership in nonprofit organization from Bradley University.

Jim Rogal, a Democrat, serves in the other District 4 seat. He took over on the county board last July to replace former board member Logan Smith.

Rogal also filed his petition for the 2022 primary election Monday morning.

In other business, the McLean County Executive Committee also approved a $5 million amended budget ordinance using American Rescue Plan Act funds to fund the McLean County Mayors Association.

The mayors association will divide the money among nine rural towns for water and drainage infrastructure improvements.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

