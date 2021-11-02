Watch now: Children's Discovery Museum prepares for 'next generation of play' after Normal council vote

NORMAL — The staff at the Children’s Discovery Museum is looking forward to “imagining the future” of their offerings when work begins this winter on the new Exhibits Master Plan.

Beth Whisman, executive director of the museum, said Tuesday staff members want to engage all stakeholders in this process, especially the children who visit the museum.

“We really want to include children and get their creative ideas about how they play and what they would like to see in the museum,” she said. “We’re always looking forward so we will reimagine a lot of spaces,” as well as replacing and redesigning exhibits housed in the three-story museum.

The Normal Town Council voted unanimously Monday night to approve a contract with JRA, an attraction design company based in Cincinnati, to begin working on the new 10-year plan in January and present a final Exhibits Master Plan in the spring.

“This plan will prepare the CDM for the future and provide a well-focused road map for the foundation to effectively support the museum’s important work,” said Rob Widmer, chairman of the Children’s Discovery Museum Foundation Board, before the vote.

A contract with JRA, an attraction design company based in Cincinnati, was approved unanimously and work will begin in January to present a final Exhibits Master Plan in the spring.

The Exhibits Master Plan is part of the 2021-22 budget in the general fund not to exceed $50,000. The contract with JRA includes professional planning services and is estimated to cost $45,000 plus expenses under $5,000.

Four design companies submitted proposals for the plan, three close to the same cost and one with an additional service offered for $8,000, and the museum staff determined JRA was the best fit for the master plan.

“This is a planning document, which is a best practice for museums. Institutional planning is a big part of what museums do to remain relevant, to remain up to our standards and to better serve our larger community,” Whisman told the council Monday.

JRA and museum staff will seek input from stakeholders, including local schools, homeschools, child care facilities and families, to gauge what the community wants to see in its museum, Whisman said.

“I’m glad that the community is being involved,” Trustee Stan Nord said.

The work is expected to take eight to 10 weeks and "bring us into the next generation of play," Whisman said Tuesday.

Some of the key priorities will be inclusivity and technological advances to keep the museum as up to date as possible, the director said.

City Manager Pam Reece said after community input is taken into consideration, staff is responsible for implementing the plan and the foundation is a “significant partner in the implementation of the plan in terms of making sure we have adequate dollars to pay for that capital asset.”

Widmer said the foundation board’s fundraising efforts will be "strongly enhanced by having the proposed new Exhibits Master Plan.”

In other business, the town council approved the appointment of Srinivas Mikkilineni to the Human Relations Commission. A 20-year resident of the Bloomington-Normal community, Mikkilineni will fill a vacant seat created by the departure of Jay Tummala with a term expiring March 2022.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.