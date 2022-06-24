Watch now: Central Illinois reaction swift to Roe decision

Reaction came swiftly in Central Illinois on Friday to the news that the U.S. Supreme Court had overturned the constitutional right to abortion, with abortion opponents celebrating a long-pursued victory while advocates vowed not to be silent.

“We are not surprised, but we are angry,” said Jill Blair, who organized a protest at the McLean County Museum of History. “And we're not going to back down.”

Over 100 people attended the demonstration at noon Friday, hours after the ruling was announced. Some held up homemade signs; several grew emotional as they addressed the gathered crowd, with some expressing concern about what decisions might lie in the high court’s future.

“All of our liberties are tied together,” Luisa Gomez told the protesters at the museum. “That means same-sex marriage is on the table. That means the Civil Rights Act is on the table. That means everything is on the table, and until we really look inside and at our neighbors and recognize that we are all tied together, we will continue to be oppressed, suppressed, marginalized, by 1% of our population. And I’m not going down by 1%.”

For some abortion opponents, too, the day was an emotional one. This decision comes as part of a decades-long effort by activists and conservatives.

“As a person who supports pro-life, there’s still a lot ahead, but this is an encouraging first step,” said Connie Beard, chairman of the McLean County Republican Party.

While abortion access has been codified in Illinois and Gov. J.B. Pritzker has initiated plans to expand access, Beard said she hopes that even in Illinois action will be taken “to end unrestricted abortion for the sake of the innocent children whose lives are being lost.”

‘Pretty disturbing’

Carol Koos, president of the Central Illinois chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, said she found the ruling “pretty disturbing.”

Speaking on a personal level and not for the ACLU, she recalled the days before effective contraception was available and abortion was legal. When that situation changed — in part because of the landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade — Koos said it “was just amazing.”

As a child of the 1950s, she remembered how women were shamed for becoming pregnant outside of marriage — and also punished. Koos said they were sent away, often to a women’s home, and referred to as “a woman of ill repute.” If they did become pregnant while married, she said, they’d have to quit their jobs.

Today, Koos said, the government is doing very little to help people have children.

“Daycare is exorbitantly expensive,” she said, and American family leave policies are “horrendous,” in contrast with some enforced in some other countries.

Koos encouraged anyone in support of abortion rights not to give up, to attend rallies and speak to their congressional representatives. You’re never too small to make a difference, she said, and if you think you are: “Have you ever tried to go to sleep with a mosquito in the room? Be that mosquito that keeps them awake at night.”

Blair, the protest organizer, said she tells people to “vote like your life depends on it, because it might.” To her, Roe v. Wade meant a right to her own bodily autonomy.

“It means the right to make decisions about my health care,” Blair said. “That should be private, between myself, my husband if I decided to include him, my partner, family and doctor — not the government.”

‘Taking an innocent life’

Beard said she echoes many Republicans’ appreciation for the Supreme Court decision giving individual states the power to determine the legality of abortion access.

“I believe personally, as well as I think the vast majority of Republicans believe, it is the right decision to make,” she said. “The power of the state to determine certain parts of our society structure should be maintained and controlled, and I think the Supreme Court decision returns that back to the states and rightfully so.”

Beard said she is hopeful the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is “leading us down a path of acknowledging that unrestricted abortion is not the right path for a society to take.”

She said with this ruling, the Republican Party hopes to start making progress toward “a more reasoned, better approach for how we deal with the needs of mother, which understandably the mother is experiencing great need in making this action, taking this step. Trying to develop ways to answer that need, I think, will be a big step to helping eventually eliminate the need for abortion. That would be my personal goal, that we can find a way in our community, in our society to eliminate the need for abortion because it’s taking a life. That has to be something we value. That should not be taking place; it’s taking an innocent life.”

During past trips to the annual March for Life held in Washington, D.C., Central Catholic students have demonstrated against abortion. However, Central Catholic spokesman Scott Vogel on Friday declined to speak about the ruling, instead pointing to Bishop Louis Tylka’s statement from the Diocese of Peoria.

Tylka said Friday’s ruling is not the “last word” in this matter but it is a significant moment in the effort to work toward a “greater respect for life,” especially the lives of unborn children.

“From the very beginning, the Church has clearly proclaimed the sanctity of human life — from conception until natural death,” Tylka said. “As Catholics and as Americans, we must continue to be a voice that defends life — in all its stages and from all its threats — so that we can truly build a culture of life in our country and in the world.”

Tylka also added that all people should support efforts that offer material, emotional, and spiritual support to families and to women with unplanned pregnancies, as well as the efforts to offer ongoing support and care for children.

‘It’s real’

Patrick Cortesi, chair of the McLean County Democrats, said he was thankful to live in Illinois, “a state where we are able to protect women and their rights.”

He said he imagines more people will come to Illinois for reproductive care in the future.

“A situation like this shows the importance of voting Democrat,” Cortesi said.

He warned that Republicans would try to restrict Illinoisans’ access to reproductive care. “The first thing they would do is overturn any protections we’ve had in place.”

At Friday’s rally, Kathy Todt held up a protest sign stating: “Freedom! Equality! Choice!”

“I don't know what we're gonna do about this, but it's pretty bad,” she said.

Todt said it’s frightening to think that after 50 years, the country is returning to a time without Roe v. Wade.

To her, the landmark ruling had meant that a woman in a situation where she doesn't feel she can have a child, she would have resources to help with that decision to end that pregnancy.

Her husband, Franz Todt, noted it’s a fundamental freedom and there are others in the crosshairs.

“We’ve watched this for 40 years in a slow evolution, but now it’s happening,” Frank Todt said.

“It’s real,” his wife agreed.

Brendan Denison, Mateusz Janik, Jack Alkire and Kelsey Watznauer contributed reporting.

