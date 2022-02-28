Watch now: California congresswoman and human rights advocate to visit Normal

NORMAL — Civil rights champion U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-California, is set to visit Illinois State University for a showing of her biographical documentary.

"Barabara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power" details the congresswoman's life as as a single mother in the Bay Area fighting to improve the lives of others.

"It's basically about her life and her courage, how she's been a very courageous person in fighting for her beliefs, growing up in the Bay Area as a single mom and becoming an activist after that and moving into politics," her son Craig Lee, of Bloomington, said in a recent interview with The Pantagraph.

Barbara Lee's story begins with her career as an activist for human rights, peace and economic and racial justice. The documentary showcases the struggles she had to overcome, as well as her early volunteer work for the Black Panther Party.

She was elected to the House in 1998 and is chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs.

The documentary also details the build up and fallout surrounding her lone vote in opposition to the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Terrorists in 2001 following the Sept. 11 attacks.

"When that happened, she did get a lot of push back from her colleagues," said Craig Lee, detailing how his mother had to have a police escort following the vote. "She always said she voted that way because, as a country, we have to think about it. We shouldn't make rash decisions. We should let the dust settle and figure out how to handle it."

A viewing of the documentary is 5 p.m. Saturday in the Prairie Room of the Illinois State University Bone Student Center. A question and answers session with Lee will be held after the showing.

Masks and proof of COVID-vaccination is required. For tickets, email barbaraleeblono@outlook.com.

“I’m always proud of my mom. I’m extremely proud," said Craig Lee, who works at State Farm Insurance. "She has always done the right thing. She believes in her principals, her values. She would rather do what’s right than do what’s good for her political career. For her, her work is very, very important to her.”

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

