Watch now: Bloomington's new top cop aims for legacy of responsibility and trust

BLOOMINGTON — When Jamal Simington someday passes his badge to Bloomington's next police chief, he hopes it comes after crafting a legacy framed by responsibility and trust.

"I want people to say: 'We've noticed a difference in the professionalism in the advancements of the police agency — that Jamal Simington left it better than he found it,'" Simington said Friday in an exclusive interview with The Pantagraph, minutes after city manager Tim Gleason handed the chief badge to him.

"But we have to do it through people, we have to do it through collaboration and trust," Simington said. "It's more about building leaders for tomorrow, and building a workforce that's ... responsible and being able to advance and have the best law enforcement techniques and apply those appropriately."

Simington, 48, officially took the reins of the Bloomington Police Department on Friday, leaving a top post with the Illinois State Police as deputy director for the division of the academy. His career in law enforcement spans 30 years.

The change of the guard in Bloomington largely concludes a series of internal appointments and subsequent retirements that cycled three times in the last three years, starting in 2018 when then-BPD Chief Brendan Heffner left to become a U.S. marshal.

Gleason, who himself logged a 20-year career in law enforcement, this year moved to find a permanent chief replacement and led a national search over the summer.

Simington and Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow were announced as finalists and met with the community in early August. Simington, who lives in Bloomington but hasn't before worked for BPD, was named chief Aug. 25.

His annual starting salary is $157,500, and he's committed to at least four years at BPD.

"I just want to serve as long as I possibly can and be a difference-maker," Simington said. "It's important for us to take this agency from good to great, and I really do believe in that philosophy."

To get there, Simington said he intends to first "acclimate and build trust" within the department and establish relationships with local community groups and stakeholders like the Bloomington-Normal NAACP.

Once he has a complete understanding of how the department functions and how the public views its staff, then Simington said he can make an assessment and propose changes.

"However, I have to drive the culture of the department, and it's expected to know the expectations of the leadership," Simington said. "That's first and foremost is setting the expectations and a good culture so the agency can thrive and have a great relationship with the community."

An immediate test of that relationship will come as the investigation into the death of Jelani Day, a 25-year-old Illinois State University graduate student, continues. Day's family and community members have voiced criticism over the case, led by BPD, and now aided by the FBI.

Simington, who hasn't yet been briefed on the case, acknowledged "there's so many unanswered questions."

"But it's important that we try to get that right. We give the effort to get it right," Simington said. "And that's what we will, we'll certainly do in the future, under my leadership."

Simington also will be tasked with addressing a consistent trend of gun violence in the Twin Cities, one that has peaked in recent weeks with two fatal shooting incidents in Normal and a series of non-fatal shootings across Bloomington.

Simington said the "numbers are not as significant as some other communities have been experiencing," but "every gun incident is an unfortunate incident."

He said having zero shots-fired incidents is a goal shared by the community and the police department.

"People want to thrive, work, play in a safe community, and we have a significant stake in that," Simington said. "But it has to be through collaboration. We can problem solve it and get better and prevent crime."

That objective comes as the department is facing a shortage of personnel and limited diversity among the ranks. Vacancies are on track to top 15 this fall.

Simington said he intends to push an aggressive and efficient recruitment strategy, one that attempts to bring candidates aboard quickly.

"The department is only as good as its people," Simington said. "And I hope that ... especially minorities and women give this occupation a chance."

All BPD officers in the next year will need to comply with — and Simington will have to implement — a number of new policies and mandates outlined in the massive criminal justice reform package signed into law this year by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Among those are enhanced accountability measures, like police certification and reporting department misconduct investigations to the state.

Simington said he expects his experience with the state police will help him and the department adopt those policies.

He also said one of the city's current tools for accountability — filing a citizen complaint against an officer and appealing a complaint to the Public Safety and Community Relations Board — holds a "significant place" in Bloomington.

Simington said the department will use those complaints "as an opportunity to be transparent with the community, transparent with the officers, and tell them: 'Hey this is the expectation, this is where you could have done better.'"

Police staff, Simington added, will be "accountable in that arena, from the chief down."

"And the expectation is we own those mistakes that we make," Simington said. "And we get better through communication and training."

Ultimately, Simington said it's "imperative" that he and the department build relationships with organizations that "contribute to the welfare, the mentoring, the building up of the next generation."

"How can we multiply the number of times we step outside of the uniform to help in the community?" Simington said. "We'll assess that and make sure that our staff understands that's our responsibility."

