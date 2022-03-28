Watch now: Bloomington Ward 1 Alderman Jamie Mathy resigns

BLOOMINGTON — Ward 1 Alderman and Mayor Pro Tem Jamie Mathy announced Monday night that he is stepping down from the Bloomington City Council, effective immediately.

"As a councilmember I've had to find a way to balance the needs of my role on the council with my personal and work life," Mathy said during a Monday night City Council meeting. "I find myself at a crossroads where I must focus on the needs of my business, and with it the financial security of both my family and employees."

Mathy, owner of Red Raccoon Games, 309 N. Main St., is resigning "as the result of a business conflict" that has made him ineligible to hold a position on the council under state law, said Communications Manager Katherine Murphy.

Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe must appoint a replacement to fill the vacancy within 60 days with council approval.

Mathy, first joined the City Council in February 2013 when then-Mayor Steve Stockton appointed him to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of former Ward 1 Alderman Bernie Anderson.

Mathy ran for the seat that April, losing to Kevin Lower. Mathy ran again in 2017, winning the Ward 1 seat. He received 737 votes to defeat Susan Feldkamp, who had 418 votes.

He was reelected in April 2021, running unopposed and receiving 821 votes.

Mathy was appointed May 10, 2021, by the Bloomington City Council to be mayor pro tem, meaning he would fill in if Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe is absent or unable to fulfill his duties.

During his five-year tenure, Mathy served on the 2017 Downtown Task Force, which proposed a set of ideas intended to create inviting public spaces through beautification, public art and making the downtown more friendly to foot traffic.

Most recently, Mathy proposed that the city focus on creating an affordable housing program that would create opportunities for Bloomington residents to preserve and uplift certain neighborhoods that have seen disproportionately little investment.

"When I announced I was running for Ward 1 six years ago, I had three areas that I wanted to focus on and we've made significant strides in all of those areas," Mathy said, referencing investing in the city's older neighborhoods, modernizing technology infrastructure and increasing communication with Bloomington residents and community partners.

He added, "Thank you to the residents of Ward 1 who voted for me and let me serve for you for the last five years, it's been a privilege and I apologize I can no longer fulfill my commitments."

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

