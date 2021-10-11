Watch now: Bloomington residents speak against Ward 6 appointment rumors

BLOOMINGTON – Several city residents bashed Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe over rumors that he has leaned toward appointing a former council member to fill a vacant seat on the council.

Bloomington’s Ward 6 seat has been empty since the end of August when former Ald. Jenn Carrillo resigned from the position because they moved to a different ward.

Several residents Monday night spoke out against the idea floating around that Mwilambwe has considered appointing Karen Schmidt to fill the vacancy, who served on the council for 20 years before losing the seat to Carrillo in 2019.

Luisa Gomez, a resident within Ward 6, said she submitted an application for the seat but that nobody confirmed to her that the application was received.

“We put in our applications at the desired deadline that was set for us, but then we were told it was extended for others,” Gomez said. “Now we’re told that someone else who did not follow the procedures is being considered.”

Coretta Jackson, also a resident who lives within Bloomington’s Ward 6, told council members and city staff Monday that the current makeup of the city council does not accurately represent the city.

“Right now, Ward 6 is not a part of our city because that seat is empty. There have been many decisions made in this room over the past several weeks that do not include the voices of the people of Ward 6,” Jackson said, mentioning recent votes such as a plan to aid flood victims from summer rainstorms, other infrastructure matters, and a vote to increase city manager Tim Gleason’s salary.

Mwilambwe is required to appoint – and the council must approve – a replacement to fill the vacancy.

Ward 2 Ald. Donna Boelen countered some of the remarks about the Ward 6 vacancy and its representation.

“The code allows 60 days for appointment. No one is delaying anything,” Boelen said. “The appointment is entirely the mayor’s prerogative and the ward represents their constituents, but also makes decisions that affect the entire community.”

Beginning his discussion session at the end of Monday’s council meeting, Mwilambwe said: “I just want to mention what is obvious, is that the search for Ward 6 continues.”

Carrillo left the Ward 6 seat half-way through their four-year term.

The rumors that Schmidt has emerged as a frontrunner for the position came after The Pantagraph had reported that Schmidt could be the immediate favorite to take the position, as she aided Mwilambwe’s campaign for mayor and lost to Carrillo by 42 votes in 2019.

In other business, the Bloomington City Council also approved:

An ordinance creating a Welcoming America Commission, which would serve as an advisory board to the city council and other officials in developing and maintaining the city’s Welcoming America Initiative

A resolution increasing the percentage of funding available from 50% to 75% through the Harriet Fuller Rust Grant program for projects that allow buildings in Wards 1, 4 and 6 to help to become more accessible, including compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act

