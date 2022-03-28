Watch now: Bloomington passes O'Neil Pool, library project funding

BLOOMINGTON — Two multimillion-dollar projects the city hopes will breathe new life into the community — revamping O'Neil Park and Pool and expanding the library —are moving forward.

The Bloomington City Council on Monday approved a $13.8 million contract with P.J. Hoerr Inc. for the O'Neil Park and Pool Project. The council also approved an intergovernmental agreement that would allow the city to issue $14.5 million in general obligation bonds for the library expansion project.

Both projects are expected to ramp up this summer and have been in the works for several years.

While costs of the O'Neil project have come in higher than previous estimates of $11.7 million, council members said it is an important investment in the city's west side.

Bloomington demolished the former 45-year-old aluminum pool in O'Neil Park in fall 2020. The aging structure had long outlived its 25-year lifespan, and the planned renovations are intended to provide a larger facility with more amenities, including a zero-depth entrance, slides, a lazy river, lap pool, splash pad, bathhouse and concessions stand as well as a new parking lot and skate park.

"It's been a long time coming for the west side," Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe said Monday night. "We made a commitment and I am glad we are going to keep it although the price has gone up a little bit, but that was something to be expected given what's been happening with COVID.

"I look forward to people having an opportunity to mingle with one another in this particular area, because it's going to be attractive and will have people from all areas in the community coming together to swim, to have a good time, and to skate."

Ward 3 Alderwoman Sheila Montney and Ward 5 Alderman Nick Becker were the only council members to vote against the contract, citing concerns with increasing project costs.

Later in the meeting, the council approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Bloomington Public Library that would allow the city is issue up to $20 million in general obligation bonds for the $25.3 million library expansion and renovation project.

Around $14.5 million of the project cost will be paid through the 20-year bond. The library's annual debt service is estimated at around $990,000. Earlier estimates had the debt service at $850,000.

The library is funding its portion of the debt service through its property tax levy.

In other business, Bloomington will begin the process of redrawing its ward boundaries to adjust for population changes based on 2020 Census data.

Illinois state law requires each ward to be as balanced and equal as possible. Based on the city's population of 78,678, each of the city's nine wards should have as close as possible to 8,742 people with no more than a 10% imbalance.

Two wards showed more than a 10% imbalance: Ward 7, with 7,11 people (-11.79%), and Ward 8, with 10,973 people (+25.5%). Bloomington must adjust its ward boundaries to account for the population changes.

The city still will draft two to three new ward map options for redistricting, which are expected to be discussed during the committee of the whole meeting on June 20. A vote to adopt the new maps is tentatively scheduled for July 11.

Bloomington residents may also propose their own maps based on precinct population data, which is published to the city's website. Resident-proposed maps must be submitted in writing to the city clerk before June 1.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.