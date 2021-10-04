Watch now: Bloomington-Normal renters, landlords facing tough market

BLOOMINGTON — Skyler Bird has been looking for a new place to live since early June. In that time, she and her husband have applied to at least six places and she has had contacted up to three landlords a day to try to find housing, she said.

“I’ve been all the way to Peoria,” she said.

Each of the applications has also had a $30 to $55 non-refundable application fee. Bird thinks they are looking for reasonable amenities: just a two bedroom, one bath with air conditioning. Between her and her husband, they can afford something in the $700 to $850 range.

Bird is not the only one having trouble finding a place to live. Landlords in the area said they have seen higher interest in rentals, even though they might not have any vacancies. Apartments are being leased within days as well.

The market conditions coincide with an overall increase in homebuying across the country, fueled by low mortgage rates and a limited inventory. National Association of Realtors data shows the median home price of previously occupied U.S. homes rose 14.9% in August from a year earlier to $356,700

The national housing shortage has even gotten the attention of the White House, which published a blog on Sept. 1 about the issue and potential fixes. The post noted that a quarter of renters in the U.S. pay more than half their income towards rent. The standard recommendation is a maximum of 30% of income going towards rent.

Locally, the home-buying market also has been reporting steady growth, as projects like Rivian Automotive bring workers to the area.

Meantime, a report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition in March found that for every 100 low-income renter households in Illinois, only 39 affordable units were available. The Illinois eviction moratorium ended on Sunday, though it will take at least weeks for cases to start working through the courts. Rental assistance through the Illinois Department of Human Services is still available.

In the case of Bird, she has even gotten a call a couple times while driving to the apartment that it had been rented. She is unsure why exactly they are having such difficulty but thinks a large part of it is a lack of apartments at rates most people can afford.

“How many people can spend a grand on just the rent?” she said.

Core 3 Property Management has been seeing a lot of apartments get rented very quickly, said Vice President Sam Starkey. Core 3 owns mostly residential units across Bloomington-Normal, along with a small amount of student housing.

“This is probably our busiest time that I’ve ever seen,” Starkey said.

She is not entirely sure what is driving it, but thinks part of it is that people are starting to move again after a break during a break last year with the uncertainty of the pandemic.

“I chalk some of it up to a lot of last year, people weren’t really moving or doing much of anything,” she said.

Impact of the pandemic

Now that has turned into a problem too of people not moving because they cannot find a place, which further reduces the supply of rentals.

Janis Hollins, co-owner of No Limits Real Estate, has also seen more interest from people over the past few months, although she does not have any vacancies right now.

No Limits focuses on providing chances for people who other companies might not rent to, like those with past evictions. Hollins thinks that part of the increased interest might be due to people who are worried about what will happen once pandemic response protections end.

The pandemic has led to a lot of tough situations that have people scared, Hollins said. There was money available to help people if they were facing financial difficulties, but at the same time, landlords were put in difficult positions of having to continue to pay insurance, taxes and water bills without the ability to evict people who were not paying rent.

The result has been tenants who are worried and scared of losing their homes, along with some landlords who are afraid of liens or defaulting on their mortgages, Hollins said.

Bloomington Housing Authority Executive Director Jeremy Hayes said the authority had also seen an increase in applications since late summer. Saying why exactly is almost impossible, especially with public housing. The interest is in across the board, including both older adults and families.

The Section 8 program, which provides assistance for people to afford rent, has a closed waiting list, but people who are receiving it have had problems finding new places, Hayes said.

“The word we get is that there is not a lot of supply out there,” he said.

The limits on the payments mean that there is also a limit on the total rent, Hayes said. That limits the range of rentals available to people. Bird said she has run into the same problem. It feels like there are plenty of units as a whole, but not in the price range she can afford.

Right now, Bird is living with her grandparents. She, her husband and two kids, a 3-year-old and an almost 2-year-old, share a single room. She moved into a trailer when she turned 18 but a fire later left it uninhabitable. They moved in with her grandparents earlier this year but the living situation is not workable long term.

She suspects part of their problem is that they are younger (she is 22) and do not have a significant credit history. It is understandable that landlords would rent to a household with higher income, she said.

Exploring options

While Bird does not have a history of evictions, people who do often have a harder time finding a place to live. Renting to people who may end up not paying rent is a risk for landlords, so such renters may also face higher than average rents, Hollins said.

Hollins thinks repercussions are coming for tenants, landlords and municipalities after the end of the eviction moratorium. Some of both renters and landlords seem frustrated by how the eviction moratorium and rental assistance have been handled, she said. That includes frustration by landlords who are now responsible for months of unpaid water bills racked up by tenants while municipalities were not doing utility shutoffs.

She is unsure how it will end up working in the courts and thinks that really just a small percentage of renters will face problems. People who have refused to pursue help when offered are likely to bear the brunt of it, she said.

Even when tenants have pursued government aid, that does not always mean landlords have been paid. Hollins said she and her husband are still waiting on checks from some the state for rental aid, sometimes for thousands of dollars. Tenants understandably rarely continue to pay rent while the check is coming, Hollins said.

Another looming problem is landlords selling buildings, which often forces out tenants, Hollins said. Those building can go months without being filled, further reducing supply for units.

One place units are available is in the Housing Authority’s Wood Towers, Hayes said. While right now the rest of BHA’s properties are seeing just regular turnover without many standing vacancies, there are some for older adults at Wood Towers.

For now, Bird is continuing her search.

“I just know it sucks finding an apartment,” she said.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

