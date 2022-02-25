Watch now: Bloomington-Normal NAACP applauds first Black woman nominated to Supreme Court

BLOOMINGTON — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Friday became the first Black woman selected for nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court, a choice leadership the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP called a “landmark” that they applaud.

“This specific nomination transmits a message of hope, possibility and empowerment,” said Linda Foster, local branch president. “District Judge Jackson will fill a void on the Supreme Court. A void that has been ignored and minimized since 1789, as this is the same court that once deemed Black people unworthy of citizenship.”

President Joe Biden announced Friday that he will nominate Jackson, having previously promised to select a Black woman to succeed Justice Stephen Breyer, who will retire in June after serving on the Supreme Court for more than 27 years.

Jackson, 51, is a Harvard Law alumna who has served in several roles, including public defender, district judge and private attorney. Former President Barack Obama nominated her to vice chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission in 2010 and to a U.S. district judgeship in 2012 and 2013.

“With this nomination, little Black girls and little Black boys will hopefully recognize even greater potential in their possibility,” Foster said.

Carla Campbell-Jackson, first vice president of the local NAACP, said the NAACP will advocate for “swift confirmation” of Jackson.

“The nomination of District Judge Jackson is demonstrative of the diversity required at every level of our judicial system,” she said. “Jackson’s credentials are unquestionable and her resolve towards excellence is indicative by previous bipartisan support. This monumental nomination will ensure the United States Supreme Court is representative, inclusive and diverse."

Judge Lisa Holder White, who serves on the 4th District Appellate Court in Springfield, called it an "important milestone in our national history." She became the district's first Black judge.

“Speaking from experience, I can certainly say it's an honor and privilege to serve as a judge, adjudicating matters involving fellow members of the community,” White said. “It's a great responsibility. I'm sure she's excited and humbled by the prospect of serving on the nation's highest court, the first Black woman to serve since the court was founded in 1789.”

As he introduced Brown Jackson on Friday, Biden called her a “proven consensus builder” who has "a pragmatic understanding that the law must work for the American people.”

“She strives to be fair, to get it right, to do justice,” the president said.

Jackson would be the current court’s second Black justice — Justice Clarence Thomas, a conservative, is the other — and just the third in history.

Jackson would join the court as it weighs cutbacks to abortion rights and will be considering ending affirmative action in college admissions and restricting voting rights efforts to increase minority representation.

She would be only the sixth woman to serve on the court, but she would join three others already there, including the first Latina, Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Jackson's nomination is subject to confirmation by the Senate, where Democrats hold the majority by a razor-thin 50-50 margin with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaker. Party leaders have promised swift but deliberate consideration of the president’s nominee.

The news comes two years to the day after Biden, then struggling to capture the Democratic presidential nomination, pledged in a South Carolina debate to nominate a Black woman if presented with a vacancy.

“Everyone should be represented,” Biden said then.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin said in a statement that the panel will “begin immediately” to move forward on consideration of an “extraordinary nominee.” Senators have set a tentative goal of confirmation by April 8, when they leave for a two-week spring recess. Hearings could start as soon as mid-March.

That timeline could be complicated by a number of things, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the extended absence of Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico, who suffered a stroke last month and is out for several weeks. Democrats would need Lujan’s vote to confirm Biden’s pick if no Republicans support her.

Once the nomination is sent to the Senate, it is up to the Senate Judiciary Committee to vet the nominee and hold confirmation hearings. After the committee approves a nomination, it goes to the Senate floor for a final vote.

Biden and Senate Democrats are hoping for a bipartisan vote on the nomination, but it’s unclear if they will be able to win over any GOP senators after bitterly partisan confirmation battles under President Donald Trump. South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of three Republicans who voted to confirm Jackson to the appeals court last year, had pushed Biden to nominate a different candidate from his home state, Judge J. Michelle Childs, who also was favored by home-state Rep. James Clyburn, a Biden ally.

Graham said earlier this month that his vote would be “very problematic” if it were anyone else, and he expressed disappointment in a tweet Friday that Biden had not nominated his preferred choice. Previewing a likely Republican attack line, he and several others on the right said Biden was going with the choice of the “radical left.”

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said he looked forward to meeting with Jackson and "studying her record, legal views and judicial philosophy.” But he noted he had voted against her a year ago.

Biden has said he was interested in selecting a nominee in the mold of Breyer who could be a persuasive force with fellow justices. Although Breyer’s votes tended to put him to the left of center on an increasingly conservative court, he frequently saw the gray in situations that colleagues were more likely to find black or white.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “With her exceptional qualifications and record of evenhandedness, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be a justice who will uphold the Constitution and protect the rights of all Americans, including the voiceless and vulnerable,. The historic nomination of Judge Jackson is an important step toward ensuring the Supreme Court reflects the nation as a whole.”

The Associated Press and the Herald & Review contributed to this report.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.