Watch now: Bloomington, Normal mayors call for regional approach to economic development

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington-Normal's top elected officials said Tuesday that Rivian, Ferrero and the area's extensive transportation network could serve as a springboard to bring in more businesses and jobs to the central part of the state.

"We need to leverage what we have as a region," Normal Mayor Chris Koos said Tuesday morning during the McLean County Chamber of Commerce State of Bloomington-Normal conference. "We've got to consider Decatur, Peoria and Champaign-Urbana as part of our region."

During an hour-long discussion about workforce development and COVID recovery, Koos and Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe pointed to capitalizing on Rivian and Ferrero expansions as a broader opportunity for the region. That includes marketing the region's assets — such as its railroads, rivers, and proximity to Chicago — to attract economic development.

"We have so much in this region, if we cooperate and leverage our unique talents as a larger group, it's unbelievable what we could accomplish as a community," said Koos. "I think that needs to be a focus going forward."

With the launch of its first manufacturing plant in Normal and recent initial public offering, electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive has gained international attention. At the same time, Italian chocolate manufacturer Ferrero has announced it will build its third chocolate processing facility in the world in Bloomington.

The companies have put a spotlight on Bloomington-Normal as hub for economic growth and activity and have been frequently pointed to as a major driver behind the booming housing market.

While Bloomington, Normal and McLean County have a solid relationship, Koos added that in the past the cities have not had that level of cooperation with its regional partners.

Koos told The Pantagraph on Tuesday that he has spoken with the mayors of the major cities in the region and that "there's a very strong conversation happening on the economic development level."

Koos and Mwilambwe joined Chamber President Charlie Moore in a panel discussion Tuesday morning at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Bloomington. About 100 people attended the in-person breakfast and discussion and around 50 joined via livestream, according to a chamber representative.

The discussion gave listeners key insights into how the Twin Cities were navigating COVID recovery and early plans for the funding they received through the federal American Rescue Plan.

Under the plan, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, a total $350 billion in funding is being given to local governments across the nation. Bloomington is getting around $13.3 million in funding, and $10.8 will go to Normal.

Mwilambwe and Koos also answered submitted questions on infrastructure, including Bloomington's plans for sewers and roads, as well as other issues facing the community, such as the national labor shortage and a decreasing housing market.

It was the fourth panel in the chamber's "State of" series. Past events focused on county and state government and the U.S. Congress.

For Mwilambwe, a key talking point was investment into the city's infrastructure, starting with its sewers and roads. He referenced how city plans to use $2 million of $13.3 million awarded through the American Rescue Plan for the Locust/Colton combined sewer overflow system.

The funding has allowed the city to accelerate the project, which will separate the storm water and sanitary sewer system.

Mwilambwe said the city needs to make street resurfacing program a focus.

"One of the reasons I think it is very important is I think when people see that you're taking care of things, the visible stuff like streets, they realize that you're taking good care of the resources they have given you," he said.

Another major topic for both city leaders, however, was the workforce shortage and pending "housing crisis" as the number of available single-family homes in Bloomington-Normal shrinks.

Both mayors acknowledge the municipality's role in helping lead and form partnerships with community organizations to address those issues. Koos said that COVID and rapidly changing technology has changed the landscape for many jobs.

"I think it's all hands-on-deck, but I do agree we're not going to solve that over night," said Mwilambwe. "The goal of the municipality is to be supportive rather than taking this on as our own."

Overall, both said the Twin Cities is in a prime position and both are feeling positive about the many opportunities present in the region and community.

