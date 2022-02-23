Watch now: Bloomington license plate cameras get cautious OK by review board

BLOOMINGTON — Installation of automatic license plate reader cameras in Bloomington was greenlit by the Public Safety Community Relations Board, but only as a crime-solving tool.

After two hours of discussion, board members voted unanimously on Wednesday to recommend approval of a $59,000 contract with Flock Safety to purchase the technology. Additional transparency measures were recommended to be included in the Bloomington Police Department's policy usage.

"This tool is not about crime reduction, but it's about crime solving," said board member Brigitte Black said during the Wednesday afternoon special meeting. "We want our police officers to have whatever they need to solve crimes, but this is not about crime reduction, because then we have to look at solutions, what the problem is and how we got to the problem in the first place."

The cameras have been at the center of discussions on privacy, transparency and over-policing. Specifically, concerns have been raised by the American Civil Liberties Union, the Afrosocialists and Socialists of Color Caucus, and Conexiones Latina de McLean County.

Representatives of the groups spoke against the contract, urging the PSCRB and the Bloomington City Council to not move forward with the contract until the community has had more input and a draft of the police department's policy for how it intends to use the cameras is released to the public.

“We stand against this violation of our rights to privacy," said Antoinette Rountree, co-chair of the Afrosocialists and Socialists of Color Caucus. "We feel allowing these Flock Cameras in our community takes away our freedom to be ourselves and violates our freedom of movement. We should be free to move about without having to provide our data to law enforcement without our knowledge and consent.”

Flock technology is used by more than 600 police departments in 38 states, according to the vendor. Locally, Springfield, Rantoul and Decatur have signed agreements with the vendor.

Conversations Wednesday afternoon about the technology — which is currently being used in 79 law enforcement agencies in Illinois — largely surrounded explaining the capabilities of the cameras and how they will be used.

The 10 single-pole-mounted cameras cover up to two lanes of traffic in a single direction. They capture images of vehicles going up to 100 mph, which includes the license plate number, color, make and model of the vehicle. Data is encrypted and stored in an Amazon Web Services cloud for up to 30 days, unless it's part of an investigation.

Data is not used for traffic enforcement, fines, towing or immigration enforcement, said Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington. Department policies limit police usage to only major crime investigations, such as homicides, shootings, robberies, arson and sexual assaults.

Simington added that the department will have a more conservative policy for accessing and using the data compared to other departments. The data will only be shared with other local agencies, which must provide a request and reason for accessing the data.

A limited number of vetted users can access the system, and each would have to specify why the data is needed, said Jack McQueen, who supervises the Bloomington police crime and intelligence analysis unit. Inquiries are single searches of a license plate or partial plate number.

"It's not a large pile of data that we can sift through at will," he said.

McQueen added that there is no empirical data showing the cameras reduce crime, but conversations with local departments have shown success in helping solve several cases involving violent crime.

Simington said the technology could substantially reduce the number of man hours police spend combing through the city's current public safety cameras during investigations.

“It is our responsibility to serve the community at a high level," said Simington. "We strive to employ the best practices implementation, continuous improvement so we can serve you better, more efficiently, more effectively, but also responsibly and ethically.”

The Bloomington City Council will consider the Flock Safety contract Monday night. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on the fourth floor of the McLean County Government Center. Meetings are also livestreamed on the city's YouTube page.

