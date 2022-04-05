Watch now: Bloomington library $25 million expansion aims to meet modern needs

BLOOMINGTON — Library users are counting down the days until the Bloomington Public Library expansion begins.

After two decades of planning, construction workers will break ground this month on the $25.3 million project, which is expected to add new computer labs, children's programming spaces, and other technology improvements.

"We built this building in 1976 and since then we've only had one expansion, and even that was just a small Band-Aid fix," said Jeanne Hamilton, the library's executive director. "We've really been talking about this for almost 20 years. The population has grown so much and the building size hasn't matched that."

The 57,394-square-foot library at 205 E. Olive St. was built to serve a population of 41,000 people. Bloomington's population has nearly doubled in size to 78,015 people since its construction.

Renovations in 2006 allowed for accessibility improvements, but other updates to match the growing population and rapidly changing technology were left out of the project, Hamilton said.

Highlights of the expansion project include a permanent drive-up window, three large meeting spaces, two large rooms for children's programming, a computer lab, a hands-on STEAM "maker" lab, two recording/podcast studios and additional study spaces. A 20,000-square-foot addition will be built onto the library's west wing.

The library is also adding 90 new parking spaces with the addition of an elevated parking level on the south edge of the property.

Updating the library's available technology is a main focus of the project, which will give people access to numerous types of digital spaces as well as increasing Wi-Fi capabilities and the number of electrical outlets.

"I think lifelong learning means something different today than it did in the past, and that includes digital literacy and access to new technology and really building people for the workforce needs of today," said Hamilton. “We’ve really seen that people in the community want to be creative and technology evolves rapidly."

She added, "Sometimes it’s expensive for people who are just using it as a hobby, so that’s something we feel we can invest in as a community and be able to offer the technology and in spaces.”

Funding the expansion

There are several funding sources for the massive project, including a $5.68 million state grant. The library is using $4.1 million in reserve funds for the project and has an additional fundraising goal of $1.25 million.

Last month, the city of Bloomington approved issuing a $14.2 million general obligation bond. The library is expected to pay $990,000 annually over the next 20 years as part of the bond's related debt service.

The library board in March approved a $21.2 million contract with Bloomington-based Felmley-Dickerson Co. for the project. The remaining $4 million in costs is related to furniture, fixtures, equipment and services.

The first phase of construction is expected to run through May 2023 and will include relocating utilities and the west side building addition and renovation. During the construction period the library will consolidate all services and operations to the east wing of the building, said Hamilton.

Phase two of construction is expected between June and September 2023. It will include renovation of the east half of the building, and library operations will be moved to the west side.

Evolving needs

Roughly a thousand people a day were visiting the library before the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to checking out books, movies and CDs, visitors can participate in free programming and use public access computers.

With the new updates, Hamilton said a goal is to create more open spaces that can be adapted to fit the needs of the community over time.

“I think one of the things that we learned in being tight for space, and then during the pandemic, is the need for flexibility," said Hamilton, noting the drive-up window that was incorporated into the project during the pandemic. “We heard things like people saying we were hope in a dark time and that we offered them an escape from what was going on.”

Several residents were visiting the library Monday to study, read, and job search.

Gerjuante Page, 24, of Bloomington, was among the residents visiting the library earlier this week as he studied for a college entrance exam. Page, a veteran, said he visits the library as much as he can because it has everything he needs to prepare for school.

He said he viewed library expansions as something that would benefit the younger generations as technology changes.

"Usually, when there's an expansion, it's for kids," he said, adding that his grandmother works at a library in Florida. "I think it's a good opportunity for the generation that's coming up."

Izetta Wilson, 40, of Bloomington, was just starting her job search at the library Monday morning using the public access computers. While she doesn't visit every week, Wilson said she takes advantage of the programming the library currently offers and thinks the expansion is an exciting opportunity to keep up with changing times.

"It has to keep moving with the innovation of the world; it has to keep up," said Wilson. "For those who are less fortunate, who don't have these types of resources available, they need somewhere they can come and still feel safe and do what you need to do without being harassed."

