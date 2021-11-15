Watch now: Bloomington is getting $13.3 million in stimulus cash. Here's how it could be spent.

BLOOMINGTON — Boosting the city's sewer and road infrastructure while balancing social equity programming was at the heart of discussions on how Bloomington can best spend $13.3 million in American Rescue Plan funds.

"Truly, there's a great need for investment in infrastructure, but I think there are also other areas, if allowable, where we definitely should ask ourselves, is this the right investment?'" Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe said Monday night following a presentation on what the money could potentially be spent on.

He added, "The area of workforce development really interests me given the fact that I'm seeing we have great momentum in the community, lots of great things happening. This is where we should definitely ask ourselves if we should do something to further that momentum."

The American Rescue Plan was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, giving a total $350 billion in funding to local governments across the nation. About $5.5 billion of that is going to Illinois governments.

The money is intended to help boost COVID-19 recovery efforts and, and the U.S. Department of the Treasury has given broad examples for how it can be spent, such as supporting public health responses; replacing public sector revenue loss; addressing negative economic impacts brought on because of the pandemic; and investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

Bloomington received its first slice of the funding on May 19, which was around $6.6 million. It will receive a second nearly $6.6 million allocation in a year. The money must be allocated by 2024 and used by 2026.

Deputy City manager Billy Tyus highlighted several potential areas that could benefit from the funding, including expediting the Locust Street/Colton Avenue combined sewer overflow elimination and water main replacement project.

Other areas included revitalization of downtown Bloomington through water sewer improvements, road improvements, council and ward initiatives, and potential workforce development programming.

Aldermen expressed a variety of priorities for the city following the presentation with a focus on sewer and roads, as well as work force development.

"I really want to encourage us to think hard about investing as much as possible into the acceleration of needed infrastructure, sewers and roads," Ward 9 Alderman Tom Crumpler said. “I think this would show a commitment to our community to work on a problem that’s been with us for a long time and was exacerbated certainly this June in the floods.”

Ward 7 Alderwoman Mollie Ward said she wanted city staff to also give a presentation on an upcoming federal infrastructure bill to ensure to help prioritize where to use the ARP funding and decrease potential overlap. She also expressed interest in seeing some money used to increasing accessibility in downtown Bloomington.

"Not every day do you have something like this fall into your lap and I hope we can take the time to do it right," she said.

City staff will take the council's comments into consideration to draft more structured plans for using the money. Those plans will go before the council for consideration at a later date, said Tyus.

Before the discussion, the council will heard a presentation on the history and programming of the Western Avenue Community Center, 600 N. Western Ave.

The center, which had its 95th anniversary in August, is a recreation, community and social service center. It offers youth and senior programs, as well as social services, interpretation, translations and counseling for Spanish-speaking residents in the Bloomington-Normal area.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

