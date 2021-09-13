Watch now: Bloomington extends utility shutoff moratorium to Oct. 1

BLOOMINGTON — City residents who have not made payments to cover their water, sewer and other utility bills will not experience interruptions to the services for the rest of the month.

The Bloomington City Council voted unanimously Monday to extend the 17-month-old pause on utility shutoffs and penalties through Oct. 1, codifying a recommendation from city staff to continue it.

Ward 9 Ald. Tom Crumpler on Monday had made a motion to extend the amended moratorium beyond September, through the end of 2021.

"I wonder if we ought to air on the side of generosity ... the pandemic is still with us," Crumpler said, before eventually withdrawing his revised motion.

The moratorium was first implemented on March 26, 2020 in response to economic constraints accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic. Council narrowly renewed it on April 13, rejecting a staff recommendation to rescind it.

City staff pitched the latest revised moratorium in response to new mitigations — including extending the statewide ban on evictions — implemented late this summer by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to combat the rise in the spread of the Delta variant.

A staff memo circulated before Monday's meeting said the extension of the moratorium would allow staff "time to put into place the necessary protocols to restart the shutoff process" and that "if the spike in cases continues or appears again in the future, a blanket moratorium is unlikely to be necessary."

The measure approved Monday also permits Gleason to reinstate shutoffs via phases and issue exemptions for "documented hardships related to COVID-19, including substantial loss of income, sustained loss of compensable hours or work or wages, or a substantial increase."

Corporation counsel Jeff Jurgens on Monday pointed to those provisions as the city "trying to be a little more sympathetic" to residents. He added that residents would need to show evidence of a significant financial impact to receive the exemption.

Council OKs more money for O'Neil Pool project

Elected officials on Monday approved spending another $110,960 in architects fees related to the ongoing O'Neil Pool and Park renovation project.

Council voted 7 to 1 to cut the check, which will cover design work by Williams Associates Architects. The Itasca-based firm has already been paid $775,000 by the city.

The additional fees stem from a stipulation in the contract signed by the city and the firm that calls for more money if the city requests a design that will cost more than $10 million.

Ward 5 Ald. Nick Becker, who voted against the measure, said he finds "it questionable at best to say we're just going to keep the project to where it can keep expanding if the cost of our materials go up."

Council in March approved the project's management plan, design concept and budget estimate. At that time it was estimated to cost $11,812,771, with a 10% contingency. That was $1.4 million more than was originally budgeted for.

Bloomington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts department director Jay Tetzloff said the project is now estimated to cost $11.7 million, including the additional cost approved Monday.

He said there are parts of the project, like the skate park and spray park, "that are isolated enough that they could be taken out" to reduce costs.

Ward 7 Ald. Mollie Ward, who represents neighborhoods around the pool, said she would be "personally quite unhappy" if those pieces, which will be free to use, were taken out since they "seem to benefit people who are lower income."

"It would be pretty disappointing for the people of the westside if those were the two items to be picked apart here," Ward said.

In other business, council before The Pantagraph's deadline approved:

a three-year contract with Stewart Spreading Inc. to remove lime sludge from the Bloomington Water Treatment Plant at $73.21 per dry ton.

a $95,280 contract with Walker Consultants to study existing and future parking conditions related to renovating, replacing or eliminating the Market Street Parking Garage.

a $70,000 agreement with PFM Asset Management and Busey Wealth Management for investment advisory services.

spending a combined $28,765 for repairs to the Bloomington Police Department's parking garage.

adopting United States Department of Housing and Urban Development standards for determining affordable rents.

accepting the Illinois Housing Development Authority’s Single Family Rehab Program $100,000 funding increase.

postponing a vote to vacate a Ward 1 alley or amend the city's policy on street and alley vacations.

a special use permit to operate Food & Kindred Industries in a M-1 Restricted Manufacturing district, at 2501 Beich Road.

an ordinance allowing virtual proceedings of the city's administrative court to continue.

the final plat of the second addition to Harvest Pointe Subdivision.

