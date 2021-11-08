Watch now: Bloomington exploring agreement with library to fund expansion project

BLOOMINGTON — A potential increase in the Bloomington Public Library's property tax levy could be used to pay for a proposed $22.8 million facility upgrade.

Bloomington is entering a joint resolution with the library to draft an intergovernmental agreement that would allow the city to issue up to $17 million in bonds to the library for completion of the project.

The library intends to increase its property tax levy to pay off the bonds, paying around $1.1 million annually over the next 20 years.

"We just spent three months discussing and voting on what I would call hard infrastructure. Now we're voting on another form of infrastructure, people infrastructure," said Ward 8 Alderman Jeff Crabill. "We're talking about a very modest increase, even after the increase in size in renovation, it will still be smaller than the libraries of Decatur and Champaign, who have a proportional population."

He added that among the new additions in the expansion, such as spaces for children and teenagers, it also provides privacy for those using computer labs.

"Think of people who don't have computers or the internet, kids might not have things to do or quiet places to study, and this provides that," Crabill said.

On Monday the Bloomington City Council approved in a 7-2 vote to enter the joint resolution with the library to begin the process of funding the long-planned project. Ward 3 Alderwoman Sheila Montney and Ward 5 Alderman Nick Becker voted 'no' on the resolution.

The Monday night resolution resulted in no financial impact to the city, but future financial impact statements, the property tax levy increase, the intergovernmental agreement and bonding ordinances are expected to go before the council for final approval at a later date.

Becker and Montney said that, while they are supportive of the library, the decision to invest in the expansion did not make sense. They both referenced a passion in the community to see more tax dollars dedicated to improving road and sewer infrastructure.

"The number one concern I heard in speaking to so many people is roads, sewer and infrastructure. That passion remains out there," said Montney. "It is not about the library, it's about the context of where we will draw the line and how do we value opportunity cost as we're making decisions here in respect to what's in the best interest of the community holistically in its financial health."

A report complied by the city's finance department indicates that the increase would add around $30 in taxes to the bill of an owner of an average $165,000 home; $14.07 on the bill for a $78,500 house; and $49.18 to a $274,500 home.

Bloomington has negotiated with the library board for nearly two decades over planned renovations. Early versions of the project included a building expansion and the opening of a satellite facility in downtown Bloomington.

Prior to the meeting, several public commenters spoke on the library expansion with mixed support. Some expressed concern over the rising cost of materials and general inflation, while others said the city needed to invest more in its sewer and road infrastructure.

"The library facility already provides quality basic services, however, our infrastructure does not, and it is in dire need of upgrading," Jacqueline Beyer said over the phone during public comment. "In summary, the library expansion is a nicety not a necessity, and the people of Bloomington resoundingly do not want the expansion nor a tax increase."

Others argued that the library provides a critical space for those who are lacking access to technology and other resources.

"The expansion is absolutely needed, it is a critical space, it is somewhere where people can gather freely," said Zach Carlson, adding that the city recently issued a proclamation recognizing November as National Runaway Prevention month. "We're celebrating homeless and runaway kids this month, libraries are a safe space for them especially, somewhere to get warm, somewhere to enjoy themselves, somewhere to be safe.

Police union contract

City leaders also unanimously approved a three-year contract between the city and Policemen's Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 21, which represents Bloomington's sworn patrol officers.

A pay increase is included in the agreement with two 2.5% boosts for employees retroactive to May 1, 2020 and May 1, 2021. A third 2.5% increase will go into effect May 1, 2022.

The city will pay an additional $224,630 the first year of the contract, $230,360 the second year, and $236,642 the third year for a total $1,395,275 over the three-year contract.

Also included are annual bonuses for bilingual officers, starting with a $300 bonus for officers who speak a second language and a $500 bonus for officers who speak and read a second language.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

