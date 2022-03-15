Watch now: Bloomington economy 'blooms' with new construction, businesses

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington was "blooming" across the board in 2021, with more than $100 million in new construction, including $20 million in new housing.

The city also issued 7,197 building permits and conducted 4,500 inspections for a total valuation over $101 million last year, driving economic growth.

Those numbers were highlighted as part of the city's annual "year-in-review," and this year featured in a seven-minute video directed and narrated by Communications Manager Katherine Murphy.

The video, presented during a Monday night city council meeting, boasted that the city also saw more than $100 million in new construction, and $20 million in new housing during calendar year 2021.

"I couldn't be more excited about the work that's being done," Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe said. "The future is looking bright."

Economic growth and development was a key element of the annual review, which highlighted major projects and events that occurred during calendar year 2021.

Other projects spotlighted included Italian company Ferrero breaking ground on construction of its 70,000-square-foot-facility in Bloomington, and the opening of a new Aldi grocery store at 2121 Village Lane.

The video is expected to be published to the city's website for the public to view. Gleason said Monday that the city anticipates producing more frequent videos highlighting development and recent successes throughout 2022.

“The logic behind this is we’re not going to need 30 minutes once a year because we’re going to be telling our story better than we have throughout the course of the year and sharing those accomplishments in a more timely fashion,” said Gleason.

Bloomington budget update

The Bloomington city council heard a presentation on the city's proposed $269.1 million budget, which also highlighted how taxpayer dollars are spent throughout the year.

Finance Director Scott Rathbun pointed to crucial services such as police and fire, as well as parks and recreation amenities. In calendar year 2021, Rathbun said Bloomington police responded to 71,249 calls for service, and firefighters responded to 12,967 calls for fire and rescue.

“The thing that I appreciate — and I say this sincerely — is the opinions you hear about how the taxpayer dollars should be spent, and we take note of that,” Gleason said. "We serve a community of nearly 80,000; we are a large organization in terms of municipal services that we deliver to the community, even compared to some of those that have larger populations but have lesser services.”

Following the presentation, Ward 3 Alderwoman Sheila Montney said she would like to see the city explore how to help residents and businesses in light of recent inflation rates and potentially rolling back a half-percent sales tax increase included in the fiscal year 2023 budget.

The presentation was the third installment of a series intended to bring transparency to the budgeting process. A public hearing on the budget will be held March 28 with final adoption on April 11.

Bloomington has released a video series called 'Budget 101' for citizens to learn more details about the process. The video can be found under the city's Finance-Annual Budget tab at cityblm.org or on the city's YouTube page.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.