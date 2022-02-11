Watch now: Bloomington delays license plate camera decision

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington is delaying a $59,000 deal to purchase 10 automatic license plate readers after the Public Safety and Community Relations Board failed to meet quorum Friday.

The seven-member board, which serves as a citizen advisory committee to the Bloomington police chief and city manager, was set to discuss the contract with Atlanta-based Flock Safety to purchase and install the cameras.

Several residents, including the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, have spoke against the cameras, citing privacy concerns. The ACLU has also urged the city not to move forward with the purchase until members of the public were able to discuss the matter during the PSCRB meeting.

Only three members of the board were present during the Friday meeting. The board delayed public comment by 20 minutes, but ultimately allowed residents to speak on the issue because the board did not need to meet quorum to listen to public comment.

The city council tabled the contract in January to allow further community discussion during the PSCRB meeting. A special PSCRB meeting will be held to discuss the issue again. A date has not been announced.

Five residents spoke during public comment, raising questions on how the police plan to use the cameras and asking for more transparency, specifically on the policies for how the data collected by the cameras will be used.

“I think communities of color need to be reassured that, if these cameras are going to be installed, that it’s for their own safety," Julie Prandi, of Bloomington, told The Pantagraph after the meeting. "If that’s the reason for it — for greater safety — then the people in the neighborhood ought to endorse it and if they don’t feel that makes them more safe, then that’s a serious issue.”

Georgene Chissell during public comment said, "An established policy needs to be in place before a contract for the cameras is signed by the city. I think this policy should state how the camera placement will be determined, what the cameras will be used for and what they won't be used for."

The pole-mounted cameras operate on solar power and collect information about the license plate and the color, make and model of vehicles. Data is encrypted and stored in an Amazon Web Services cloud for up to 30 days, unless it's part of an investigation.

The cameras would be installed in areas identified by Bloomington police as having high rates of violent crime in 2021. The proposed locations are:

West Market Street and Morris Avenue

Clearwater Avenue and Hershey Road

Prospect Road and Empire Drive

North Hinshaw Avenue and West Market Street

Oakland Avenue and Four Seasons Road

Eldorado Road and Arcadia Drive

South Main Street and the Interstate 55 interchange

North Main Street and North East Street

North Center Street and Graham Street

West Washington Street and North Morris Avenue

The city council is expected to vote on the contract during its Feb. 28 meeting.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.