Watch now: Bloomington debates direct payments to flood victims

BLOOMINGTON — A program to distribute direct payments to residents whose homes experienced backups from city-owned sewers overwhelmed by extreme storms in late June has survived another round of scrutiny by elected officials.

The Bloomington City Council on Monday directed city staff to bring back next week for a formal vote a plan that would tap internal funds to supplement outside monies for victims of the storms, if they are exhausted.

That order, resisted by four council members, comes more than a month after Ward 7 Ald. Mollie Ward on Aug. 9 formally asked city staff to begin sorting out a "near-term financial assistance" plan.

Ward on Monday had initially called on council members to support the city tapping just its own coffers to help residents.

"Over the past three months — and yes it has been that long — we have heard repeatedly from residents beseeching us to protect the stability of their neighborhoods and the good of our entire community by helping them recover from the devastation of June 25 and 26," Ward said Monday.

Council on Aug. 16 voted 5 to 4 to advance Ward's proposal, directing staff to also identify possible funding sources, like the at least $26.5 million sitting in its reserves or the $13.95 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Since the narrow vote, staff have internally raised questions over the legality of such a plan. Doubt was publicized Sept. 13 by city manager Tim Gleason, who said "opening that checkbook...is it permissible to write a check to residents to cover costs related to the storm damage?"

Gleason further speculated that someone in opposition to a direct-aid plan or a resident denied aid could sue the city.

"While we cannot say it is illegal...it is an area that we would fully expect to be challenged by other members of the community that you're using taxpayer dollars in that way," Gleason said.

Corporation counsel Jeff Jurgens at that same meeting said the legality of an aid program would hinge on council identifying and defining a "public purpose" of the relief funds within the boundaries of state law.

That purpose typically justifies decisions to allocate funds for policies tied to public safety, public health, core services and infrastructure, Jurgens said.

"Generically when you're taking about public purpose you're talking about things that are for the public good," Jurgens said, adding that funds might also have a "private benefit," like using them to pay for a new furnace to replace one compromised by sewer water.

A direct aid program, if challenged in court, would be subject to legal test of where it falls on a spectrum of public purpose-to-private benefits, Jurgens said.

It's still unclear how many residents would be eligible for the program — more than 500 were denied claims made to the city's insurer — or how much total damage has been caused.

Gleason has previously estimated about $4 million in damages, while Jurgens previously told The Pantagraph that the city "does not have an estimate for the total amount of property damage caused by the event" and "any number will be speculative."

Many council members on Monday pushed for the city to look to just programs that are already in place and administered by city staff to assist residents.

Deputy city manager Billy Tyus said one of those programs — the Illinois Housing Authority's Single Family Rehab program — could distribute $640,420 to "make repairs to remove health and safety hazards."

Tyus also said the city could tap funds from other housing funding programs, like the federal government's Community Development Block Grant program.

Ward on Monday said the city should still "step-up," because there's a possibility to exhaust those funds "long before" the need for them ends.

Gleason said he'll likely present a plan that outlines supplemental payments in $250,000 increments.

Ward also addressed concerns expressed by some city staff that permitting direct payments would set a precedent for future incidents, calling that perspective a "straw man of an argument."

"This council is obliged to attend to the needs of this community as we see them to the best of our ability," Ward said. "Doing so does not preclude future decisions based on future circumstances."

One of the resistance council members, Ward 2 Ald. Donna Boelen said that allocating direct funds to affected residents would be an unfair distribution of taxpayer dollars, wherein a smaller group receives more benefits than the majority.

Neighbor-to-neighbor help is "what builds community and strong neighborhoods," Boelen said, "Not money from the city."

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

