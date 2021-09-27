Watch now: Bloomington council narrowly passes aid plan for flood victims

BLOOMINGTON — Three months after the homes of hundreds of residents suffered damages from backups by city-owned sewers overwhelmed with storm water, a plan for financial reimbursements has been identified.

The Bloomington City Council on Monday voted 4 to 3 to direct city staff to look to existing state and non-profit assistance programs to fund direct aid payments to residents.

If those pools dip to $100,000, staff will bring to council an ordinance either creating a similar local rehabilitation program, or supplementing the existing program.

Under both scenarios, the local program or the supplement would be funded initially at $250,000.

"Time is wasting," said Ward 7 Mollie Ward, who has led the push for the more than 500 residents who experienced damage from the June 25, 26 storm events to receive aid. "It is time for us to move forward and do something."

Monday's direction on the scope and source of that aid comes more than a month after Ward on Aug. 9 formally asked city staff to begin sorting out a "near-term financial assistance" plan.

"It's time for us to stop talking and start doing," Ward said Monday.

It also comes just over three months since the storms dropped 10 1/2 inches of rain across the city over one weekend, disrupting residents' lives and bringing public infrastructure to its knees.

The outline of the to-be-drafted ordinance was one of three potential paths presented Monday by city staff, after weeks of public discussion over the legal, moral and procedural implications of adopting an aid plan.

Doubts expressed by city manager Tim Gleason were largely rooted in whether the city was permitted under state law to disburse aid directly to its residents.

Those anxieties were addressed on Sept. 20, when corporation counsel Jeff Jurgens explained the council could authorize funds — and likely survive a legal challenge — as long as they were tied to a clear "public purpose."

Also at play was whether the city would need to admit fault in order to unlock funds for residents. The city's insurer has denied more than 500 claims for damages.

All three proposed resolutions before council on Monday contained language distancing the city from liability for the sewers that unleashed sewage into local basements amid the storm surges.

"The City desires to address relief and assistance to citizens to address housing sustainability issues, notwithstanding that the City is not liable in tort or otherwise for damage suffered as a result of the extraordinary rainfall event," the three resolutions read.

Monday's narrow vote came after separate votes that killed the other two options.

One would have first tapped existing state and non-profit assistance programs to fund direct aid payments to residents, then created and transitioned to a city program funded initially at $250,000 by reserve funds.

The other would have relied solely on existing state assistance and non-profit programs to fund direct aid payments to residents. It wouldn't create a local program or commit any city funds.

Ward advocated for the former, which was defeated by a coalition made up by Ward 2 Ald. Donna Boelen, Ward 3. Ald. Sheila Montney, Ward 5 Ald. Nick Becker and Ward 9 Ald. Tom Crumpler.

The group largely argued that the city was establishing a dangerous legal and political precedence by committing direct aid to residents, with Becker and Boelen saying they would violate their oaths and the Illinois Constitution if they voted for that option.

"Since public money can only be expended for public purposes, cities and towns have no right to appropriate money to persons whose situations may appeal to public sympathy," Boelen said.

Montney pushed that the city would be wading into unexplored waters because no other municipality has similarly committed "taxpayer funds" to residents for help recovering from extreme weather events.

The no-city-funds option was ultimately defeated by Ward 4 Ald. Julie Emig, Ward, Ward 8 Ald. Jeff Crabill and Crumpler.

Ward 1 Ald. Jamie Mathy, who would have served as a crucial fifth vote, was absent because of a family matter. The Ward 6 seat also remains vacant.

Boelen, Becker and Montney voted "no" in the final up-down vote.

Under the option approved Monday, city staff will first look to plans like the Illinois Development Housing Authority property rehabilitation program for aid payments.

Deputy city manager Billy Tyus said on Sept. 20 that the IDHA program currently has $640,420 in undistributed local funds.

Effected residents could also apply for $160,000 up for grabs through the federal Community Development Block Grant program, said Melissa Hon, economic and community development director.

City staff will next determine who would qualify for the funds and how much a payment will total, city manager Tim Gleason said.

Jurgens added that although the city wasn't bulletproof from a legal challenge to the plan, the option was on sound legal footing.

"The more that this is related to and you define the public purpose, obviously the more defensible it's going to be," Jurgens said.

He added that he will provide council with potential weak-points before it eventually votes on the ordinance that would authorize the supplemental funds.

Crumpler, the deciding vote on Monday, said he advocated for the middle-ground option because "there is a lot of resources for community members to apply for."

"What I like about this resolution is that it doesn't ask the city staff to do much of anything until we get to a point where those funds are close to being exhausted," Crumpler said. "We're not taking away staff time when they should be working on other projects. I really think this is the best option for us."

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0