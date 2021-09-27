Watch now: Bloomington council approves 2.5% raise for city manager

BLOOMINGTON — Elected officials on Monday approved a 2.5% raise for city manager Tim Gleason, making his annual salary the highest among Bloomington employees.

The Bloomington City Council unanimously and without discussion approved the pay-bump, which puts Gleason's base salary at $202,149. The change is retroactive to July 23.

Gleason's total compensation in 2020 was $260,079.08, according to an annual report from the city.

The raise approved Monday was tied to a review of Gleason's performance during his third year on the job, according to a staff memo. That review found that Gleason's "service exceeded expectations, the highest ranking."

Council on Monday also OK'd an amendment to Gleason's contract that will end his monthly $550 vehicle allowance and transfer those payments into his retirement account.

Hired in June 2018 after leaving the same position in Decatur, Gleason, 56, has served under former Mayor Tari Renner and current Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe.

He's also witnessed a turnover of the council — Ward 1 Ald. Jamie Mathy and Mwilambwe are the only active members who approved Gleason's hire in 2018.

Gleason since then has overseen three city budgets, named a police chief, appointed two interim police chiefs, hired one police chief and reorganized multiple city departments.

He also drew and navigated the city's map through the COVID-19 pandemic, having earned expanded powers along the way.

Gleason under city code now has authority to issue orders related to the use of city facilities, to the internal operations of the city and to health and safety, like mask mandates for city staff.

Council in May handed Gleason new authorities over the entertainment venues owned by the city, allowing him to approve contracts and agreements at the Grossinger Motors Arena and the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts without its OK.

One resident, Catherine Petty, spoke out Monday against the $500 deposits, calling them a "windfall" for Gleason.

Changes to video gambling policy tabled

Council on Monday tabled two amendments to the city's policy on video gambling licenses.

One measure prohibits the transfer of licenses between a holder and an applicant, unless the license is for the same business and the same location. The other measure allows a license to be awarded if it's tied to a development or annexation agreement.

In either case, the new license would not count against the city's cap on licenses.

The cap was put in place in August 2019, setting the number video gambling establishments within city limits at 60, and the maximum number of video gaming machines at each business to five.

All 60 licenses have since been awarded. Council in December 2020 approved a video gaming waitlist, which allows a qualified business on the list to inherit a license if an existing one becomes available. As of Monday, three businesses are on the waitlist.

Holding the changes in limbo came after a 20-minute discussion led by Ward 3 Ald. Sheila Montney, who pressed against them.

She largely argued that video gaming ends don't justify the means and that the language expanding the cap to accommodate a developer might be perceived as unfair to small, local businesses on the waitlist.

Gleason said the intention behind the language was to attract development that would add more economic benefits to the city beyond video gaming revenue, like a downtown hotel or an outskirts truck stop.

A motion to amend the ordinance removing that language failed on a 4 to 3 vote — amended ordinances require a five-vote majority — and a later motion to table the policy passed 6 to 1, with Montney voting no.

If passed, the ordinance would have codified a deal struck in Nov. 2019 between the city and Lu Lu's Pizza.

The restaurant opened this summer and the Illinois Gaming Board approved a video gaming license on Sept. 9 for its parent company, Carmala LLC.

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

