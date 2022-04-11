Watch now: Bloomington City Council OKs record $269 million budget

BLOOMINGTON — City leaders adopted another record-setting spending plan Monday for the fiscal year that begins May 1.

The Bloomington City Council voted 6-1 to approve the city’s $269.1 million fiscal 2023 budget, a 7% increase from the current budget.

About $6.7 million of the increase comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, a COVID-19 federal stimulus package passed last year. Another chunk of the increase includes about $2.4 million set aside for equipment and furniture for the planned Bloomington Public Library expansion.

Finance Director Scott Rathbun noted that there were no changes from the budget initially proposed last month. He said much of the budget increase from the current year includes “non-recurring dollars,” such as the ARPA funding and other grants.

Capital and infrastructure spending, however, will decrease from the fiscal 2022 budget.

About 21% of the upcoming budget — $56.9 million — will be spent on capital projects. The FY23 capital budget is about a 7% decrease from FY22’s $61.3 million capital plan.

Ward 8 Ald. Jeff Crabill noted the FY23 capital budget is about $36 million more than the FY16 budget.

“This budget, I think, shows that we value people, improving their lives and may even be the budget that’s done that the most so far,” Crabill said. “People need quality infrastructure. Some improvement to infrastructure improves people’s lives on a daily basis.”

The FY23 general fund, which makes up about 45% of the budget, totals roughly $122.3 million. That is a 12% increase from the FY22 general fund’s budget of about $109 million.

Motor fuel tax expenditures also are expected to increase by nearly $5 million, from about $20.2 million to $25.2 million. Those funds will be used for road and bridge upgrades, including about $7 million set aside to widen Fox Creek Road between Danbury Drive and Beich Road, and its bridge over railroad tracks in southwest Bloomington.

Ward 3 Ald. Sheila Montney voted “no” on the budget because it includes a $1.2 million increase in property taxes from the current budget.

Council member Nick Becker did not attend Monday’s meeting.

Boelen appointed mayor pro tem

City Council members also unanimously appointed Ward 2 Ald. Donna Boelen as mayor pro tem.

Boelen replaces former mayor pro tem and Ward 1 Ald. Jamie Mathy, who resigned from the council last month.

“I think it’s important to recognize that she has a long history of involvement with the council, as often prior to being on the council a long-time and frequent and thoughtful (public) commenter,” said Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe.

In the absence of the mayor, the mayor pro tem is permitted to preside over City Council meetings, call special sessions of the council and exercise other powers granted to the mayor under city code.

Boelen was elected to the council in April 2019 in Ward 2, which covers a portion of southwest Bloomington.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

